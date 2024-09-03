AI Glasses From Snap and Meta May Reshape How We Shop

Snap and Meta may be poised to introduce advanced artificial intelligence-enabled glasses, potentially transforming eCommerce and brick-and-mortar retail experiences.

The Information reported that Meta Platforms is on the brink of unveiling next-generation AI-powered glasses, adding credence to the industry rumors. This move and Snap’s anticipated release of smart glasses signal a push toward mainstream adoption of AI-enhanced wearables. Meta is also reportedly eying a stake in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, potentially worth $4.9 billion, to bolster its smart glasses venture.

The release of AI eyewear from the tech giants could alter how consumers shop online and in physical stores. Experts predict the glasses will enable immersive virtual shopping experiences, real-time price comparisons and seamless integration of digital catalogs into users’ field of vision. As retailers and brands scramble to adapt, the new technology threatens to blur the lines between digital and physical retail environments.

“AI-enabled [augmented reality (AR)] glasses have the potential to affect brick-and-mortar retail stores positively or negatively, depending on how they choose to react,” Sam Neblett, a senior AR/VR software developer at Boeing, told PYMNTS, adding that the ability to compare prices quickly could hurt stores struggling to compete with online pricing, “possibly hurting small businesses not able to operate on low margin.”

Transforming the in-Store Experience

Neblett said he envisions smart glasses as a wellspring of innovation for retailers.

“B&M stores can place anchored AR ads, displayed in-context, next to AI-recognized items in-store to influence purchasing decisions,” he said.

This could create new forms of targeted advertising, although Neblett cautioned that data protection policies may limit the collection and use of consumer information.

The impact on consumer behavior could be significant.

“Impulse buying behavior and decision-making may improve as larger datasets are built based on user habits in and out of AR,” Neblett explained.

He said he envisions AI improving personalized recommendations using novel data points such as eye tracking and time spent in various store sections.

The consumer virtual reality (VR) headset market is rapidly evolving and increasing competition. Meta’s Quest series, particularly the Quest 3, leads in standalone VR with its balance of performance and affordability. Apple entered the fray with its Vision Pro, a high-end mixed-reality device that, while expensive, pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in consumer headsets.

As technology advances, we’re seeing improvements in display resolution, field of view and ergonomics across the board, while newer features like eye tracking and mixed reality capabilities are becoming more common. The industry is working to address persistent challenges such as motion sickness and the need for more compelling content, aiming to drive broader adoption beyond the current core enthusiast market.

Adoption Challenges

While the potential for AI glasses in retail is significant, some experts urge caution about the timeline for widespread adoption. Greg Zakowicz, senior eCommerce expert at Omnisend, said he thinks meaningful change is still years away.

“The biggest challenge with AR glasses is adoption,” he told PYMNTS. “While I am bullish on the future of AR glasses as a lifestyle device, I think we are multiple years away from the retail experience changing with any significance because of them.”

Zakowicz said he sees practical applications for the technology once it matures.

“What I envision is being able to gather detailed product info by searching the product image or scanning a particular type of code on the product tag itself,” he said. This could include “material and sourcing information, care instructions, price comparisons and an image search across social networks to get a sense of how people are using a specific product.”

He also suggested novel social features.

“Maybe you will be able to ‘tag’ an in-store product and provide feedback on it for other real-time shoppers to see,” he said. “This could include what you liked or didn’t like about it, regardless of whether you purchased it.”

Zakowicz emphasized that technology should enhance rather than replace the traditional shopping experience.

“While the focus remains on the tech, the thing consumers like most about in-store shopping is the tactile experience,” he said. “Glasses or no glasses, this doesn’t change. When people think about the changing retail landscape because of technology, they should think about how tech can complement the experience, not replace it.”

