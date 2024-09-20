Alibaba Expands AI Offerings in Bid for Open Source

Alibaba’s release of over 100 open-source artificial intelligence models and text-to-video technology signals its growing focus on AI for digital commerce.

The Chinese tech company’s expansion in generative AI aims to provide businesses with new tools for customer engagement and content creation in online retail and marketing. The move could democratize access to advanced AI tools, particularly benefiting small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“Large tech incumbents, whether Alibaba or Meta, are playing the age-old game of commoditizing your complement,” Mike Conover, CEO of AI company Brightwave, told PYMNTS. “By creating a robust development ecosystem around technologies that enhance their core offerings, such as product marketplaces or messaging, these firms increase their differentiated value and talent brand in a competitive hiring environment.”

The release could lower barriers for businesses, especially SMBs, to adopt advanced AI tools in eCommerce and digital marketing. This democratization of AI access may lead to more personalized customer experiences, innovative product showcases and efficient operations across the global retail landscape, potentially reshaping how companies compete and engage consumers in the digital marketplace.

Open-Source Surge

Alibaba’s open-source AI strategy allows global users to create generative AI applications without the costly process of training their systems. This approach has led to 40 million downloads of their models since the launch of Tongyi Qianwen (Qwen) last year, according to a company blog post.

Alongside open-source offerings, Alibaba upgraded its proprietary Qwen-Max model, claiming similar performance as competitors like Meta’s Llama and OpenAI’s GPT4 in reasoning and language comprehension, per the post. The company also introduced a text-to-video tool like OpenAI’s Sora, expanding its AI capabilities. The multi-pronged approach aims to increase Alibaba’s AI user base and enhance its position in the global AI market.

“Open-source AI large models have the potential to significantly impact global commerce and trade by democratizing access to advanced AI tools, reducing barriers for businesses of all sizes to leverage AI,” Pundi X co-CEO Peko Wan told PYMNTS. “[SMBs] will benefit from reduced costs, allowing them to leverage AI for innovation and competitiveness.”

Wan also pointed out potential benefits for Alibaba.

“Alibaba can attract a broader user base, encouraging businesses to adopt their cloud infrastructure for hosting and scaling AI solutions, thereby driving increased demand for their paid cloud services like storage, computing power and data management,” Wan said.

The tech industry has seen a trend of open-source AI. These publicly accessible tools offer a range of capabilities, from solving complex mathematical problems to writing code and translating between 29 languages, the post said.

Industry experts point out that this approach, also adopted by other tech giants, reshapes the AI landscape. Meta’s Llama, for instance, has been widely used for natural language processing tasks, while Google’s BERT has become a cornerstone for many text analysis applications.

By making these AI models freely available, companies enable a broader range of users to develop AI applications. A small eCommerce startup, for example, could use these models to create a chatbot for customer service or an automated product recommendation system. Similarly, researchers in fields like climate science or genomics could use these tools for data analysis without needing extensive AI expertise or resources.

The democratization of AI technology is expected to accelerate innovation across various sectors. In healthcare, open-source models could be adapted for tasks like medical image analysis or drug discovery. In finance, they might be used to enhance fraud detection systems or automate risk assessments.

Global AI Impact

As AI increasingly influences eCommerce, Alibaba’s move may prompt competitors to reconsider their AI strategies and could shift how companies approach digital sales and advertising globally. The long-term impact on international commerce could be significant, with Wan suggesting it may “foster greater collaboration across borders, breaking down traditional barriers in international trade and creating more dynamic, interconnected global markets.”

Thanks to cheaper open-source models, smaller businesses and startups could access sophisticated AI capabilities, enabling them to compete more effectively with larger players in the eCommerce space.

Swapnil Sawant, a software developer at Phoenix Bioinformatics, told PYMNTS: “With basic AI capabilities now openly accessible, competition will shift toward how effectively eCommerce companies can integrate and customize these models, as well as the development of more advanced, specialized AI applications with better UX integrated with AI enhancing online shopping further. The global adoption of these models may spark discussions about data privacy and digital sovereignty, potentially influencing international trade policies and regulations.”

