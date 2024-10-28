Meta Reportedly Takes on Google With AI-Powered Search

Meta is reportedly creating an artificial intelligence-powered search engine to lower dependence on Google.

The tech giant’s web crawler would be able to offer conversational answers to queries about current events on Meta AI, Reuters reported Monday (Oct. 28), citing a paywalled article by The Information.

Meta uses Google and Microsoft-owned Bing to provide answers for users searching for news and sports information, per the report.

In other Meta AI news, PYMNTS last week looked at the company’s efforts to use AI and its new augmented reality headset to promote digital shopping.

Retail analysts argue that the company’s combination of AI and augmented reality could change how consumers shop, letting them interact with 3D product displays, get AI-powered style recommendations, and test items in virtual environments before buying.

“AI is set to revolutionize personalized shopping by analyzing vast amounts of consumer data in real time to tailor recommendations and experiences,” Dorota Wróbel, general manager of digital marketplace G2A, told PYMNTS Friday (Oct. 25). “For businesses, integrating AI will streamline how they present products, allowing for highly customized suggestions based on individual preferences and behaviors. This level of personalization will improve engagement and help shoppers make more informed decisions, enhancing the overall shopping experience across digital platforms.”

Meanwhile, PYMNTS explored how AI is transforming how people search the web and shop online in a report earlier this year, noting that the technology was making these experiences more personalized and intuitive.

“AI-powered search goes beyond simple keyword matching and can interpret the meaning and context of a query to locate the most useful information,” Arsalan Vossough, chief technology officer and co-founder of VinoVoss, an AI-driven wine search engine, told PYMNTS in an interview published May 17.

AI search tools gain a deep understanding of complex queries and deliver tailored results and recommendations. VinoVoss, for instance, can take a user’s description of their ideal wine — including price, taste profile and food pairing — and offer the most relevant bottles.

“The future of search will be defined by AI’s ability to understand and anticipate user needs in ways that traditional keyword-based engines simply can’t match,” Vossough said.

