OpenAI Aims to Release New AI Model, ‘Strawberry,’ in Fall

OpenAI reportedly aims to release its next-level artificial intelligence product in the fall.

The product, called “Strawberry,” will be able to solve problems and tasks that are beyond the capabilities of current AI models, Seeking Alpha reported Tuesday (Aug. 27), citing a paywalled article by The Information.

Strawberry will be able to solve math problems it has never encountered; perform high-level tasks like developing market strategies and solving complex word puzzles; and perform “deep research,” according to the report.

It was reported July 16 that OpenAI is developing Strawberry, which aims to enhance the advanced reasoning capabilities of AI models, although the precise details and timeline were unclear.

“OpenAI’s pursuit of human-level reasoning isn’t just a technological marvel; it’s a narrative of pushing boundaries and sparking new possibilities in every sector,” Ghazenfer Mansoor, founder and CEO of Technology Rivers, told PYMNTS at the time. “In business, AI can dramatically change how supply chains are managed, forecast market trends with great accuracy, and make customer experiences very personal on a big scale.”

In one of the company’s latest product launches, OpenAI began rolling out an advanced voice feature for its ChatGPT platform in July. The feature uses the company’s GPT-4o model, offers hyper-realistic audio responses, and enables users to have real-time, delay-free conversations with ChatGPT and even interrupt it mid-sentence.

The company also launched a new SearchGPT tool July 25, making the prototype available to a limited test group. OpenAI said SearchGPT promises more concise and relevant results than conventional search engines, offering summarized answers with source links rather than a page of links.

July also saw OpenAI introduce a smaller, more affordable iteration of its AI model ChatGPT. Dubbed GPT-4o mini and announced July 19, this iteration replaces the previous model GPT-3.5 Turbo.

“GPT-4o mini surpasses GPT-3.5 Turbo and other small models on academic benchmarks across both textual intelligence and multimodal reasoning and supports the same range of languages as GPT-4o,” the company said when announcing the launch. “It also demonstrates strong performance in function calling, which can enable developers to build applications that fetch data or take actions with external systems and improved long-context performance compared to GPT-3.5 Turbo.”

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.