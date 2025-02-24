Anthropic Debuts Different Levels of Reasoning for Claude, Announces $3.5 Billion Fundraise

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic unveiled new features of its AI chatbot, Claude, and announced the finalization of a $3.5 billion fundraise.

The newest iteration of Claude, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, is the first hybrid reasoning model available on the market, Anthropic said in a Monday (Feb. 24) blog post.

Claude 3.7 Sonnet can either respond nearly instantaneously or provide extended, step-by-step thinking that is made visible to the user, the post said. It is available on the free and paid plans, however, extended thinking mode is only available to users on paid plans.

Anthropic is also introducing Claude Code, a command line tool for agentic coding. Claude Code enables developers to delegate engineering tasks to Claude directly from their terminals but is only available as a limited research preview, according to the post.

Also on Monday, Anthropic announced it is finalizing a $3.5 billion funding round, bringing its valuation to $61.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. The company had an initial goal of $2 billion but convinced investors to raise their investments during discussions.

Participants in the funding round include Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst and Bessemer Venture Partners, the report said. Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX is in talks to participate.

The news came three weeks after rival OpenAI launched “deep research,” a tool that aims to help users conduct online research. The tool can perform multistep online research.

“It accomplishes in tens of minutes what would take a human many hours,” the company said Feb. 2. “Deep research is OpenAI’s next agent that can do work for you independently — you give it a prompt, and ChatGPT will find, analyze and synthesize hundreds of online sources to create a comprehensive report at the level of a research analyst.”

Deep research is designed for people doing “intensive knowledge work” in fields like finance, engineering and policy, although it can also be useful for “discerning shoppers looking for hyper-personalized recommendations” for products requiring research like cars or appliances, OpenAI said.

The tool is a work in progress, per the company, and it “may struggle with distinguishing authoritative information from rumors, and currently shows weakness in confidence calibration, often failing to convey uncertainty accurately.”

