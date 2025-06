Apple is reportedly deepening its relationship with OpenAI while also rolling out new artificial intelligence capabilities.

The expanded partnership with the ChatGPT maker was one of several AI-related announcements from the tech giant at its 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Bloomberg reported Monday (June 9).

The rollout is happening as Apple is facing increased investor discontent over the long-awaited AI updates to its Siri voice assistant.

Among the new offerings from the event include live translation capabilities added to the company’s Messages, Phone and FaceTime apps, making it easier to have conversations when traveling abroad or talking with someone who speaks another language.

Beginning with iOS 26, Apple’s visual intelligence feature will be able to analyze images and text on an iPhone’s screen. Users can also ask ChatGPT for more info about what they’re looking at, and search Google for similar images or products.

“Despite the breadth of its rollout, the underlying strategy underscores a fundamental tension,” PYMNTS wrote following Monday’s event. “Apple is betting that measured integration, meticulous design and a deep commitment to user privacy will matter more than rapid innovation in generative AI. Investors were less convinced, with the company’s stock closing down 1.2% for the day.”

While Apple has long been known for excitement and innovation, the company “delivered nothing particularly exciting or innovative during the first day of the WWDC.”

In terms of the Siri upgrades, Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi said the company needed “more time to meet our high-quality bar,” per a report by The Wall Street Journal.

“This restrained approach stands in contrast to rivals like Amazon, Google and Microsoft, which are embracing large language models and enterprise-scale AI solutions in aggressive and sometimes experimental ways,” PYMNTS wrote.

In the context of the larger AI economy, Apple is at risk of “strategic drift,” PYMNTS added, as most enterprise AI innovation is taking place in the cloud, powered by APIs and platforms that allow fine-tuning, multi-modal inputs and integration with large data sets.

“Apple’s refusal to enter this space leaves it reliant on consumer hardware cycles and developer goodwill — both of which may wane as competitors offer richer, more adaptable platforms,” the report said.

