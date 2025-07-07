Autonomize Says Agentic AI Accelerates Shift From ‘Sick’ Care to Healthcare’s True Potential

Highlights
The healthcare industry is beginning to embrace agentic AI because it can break down complex clinical data and contextualize it for workflows for clinicians and patients.
Autonomize AI targets administrative processes like insurance approvals and patient communication to free up the time of clinical teams.
Implementing AI in healthcare requires building trust through transparent, reliable systems that include human oversight, and the broader goal is to shift from reactive “sick care” to proactive, preventative care.
