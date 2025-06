Digits added artificial intelligence agents to its AI-native accounting platform, Autonomous General Ledger (AGL).

The new Digits Accounting Agents run entire accounting workflows, including bookkeeping, financial dashboards and key performance indicators (KPIs), and management reporting, pausing only when human judgment is needed or desired, the company said in a Monday (June 23) press release.

“Digits was designed from day one to work with AI agents, removing the time-consuming manual work that has frustrated firms,” Digits CEO and founder Jeff Seibert said in the release. “In a world where accounting talent is in short supply, Digits is proving that an AI-native approach redefines how firms scale, grow and deliver for their clients.”

The company’s new offerings include a Bookkeeping Agent that categorizes, matches and cleans up, while users approve the exceptions; a Finance Agent that streams live data into dashboards and surfaces trends automatically; and a Reporting Agent that drafts interactive reports that include charts and insights, according to the release.

When Digits compared the performance of its Bookkeeping Agent to that of 12 outsourced accountants, the company found that the AI agent delivered 97.8% accuracy while the human accounts were 79.1% accurate, the release said. It also found that the AI agent was 8,500 times faster and operated at 24 times lower cost.

One early adopter of this new solution, Katie O’Brien, senior accountant at Hiline, said in the release: “It’s like bringing on a 24/7 junior staff accountant who learns and improves with every interaction.”

Digits debuted its AGL in March, saying the AI-powered accounting tool is designed to automatically categorize transactions, reconcile accounts and deliver real-time financial insights.

“At Digits, we’ve pioneered application-specific AI accounting models to automate over 90% of [small- to medium-sized business (SMB)] bookkeeping workflows, saving business owners and accountants countless hours every month,” Seibert said at the time in a press release.

According to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Outlook 2025: CFOs Envision Growing Role for Generative AI in Finance,” 65% of chief financial officers at U.S. companies with more than $1 billion in revenue said they are using generative AI.

Among those investing in the technology, 71% reported increased worker productivity and 54% said they found that the technology improves their ability to use data for decision making.

