Discover Urges Caution as AI Continues Its Breakneck Pace

Highlights
Trust is paramount in AI deployment, and AI must be used responsibly, transparently and in alignment with customer expectations and regulatory standards.
Agentic commerce is emerging as a key focus, shifting AI use from general-purpose tools to specialized, transactional systems, and raising concerns around fraud, liability and ethical use.
AI is a tool, and businesses must stay focused on solving real problems in valuable ways, recognizing that AI’s maturity and usefulness vary by context.
Watch more: For AI to Reshape Business Models Trust Must Be the Foundation
See More In: artificial intelligence, B2B, B2B Payments, digital transformation, Discover, Featured News, Innovation, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Technology, video