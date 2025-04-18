Johnson & Johnson: 15% of AI Use Cases Deliver 80% of Value

Johnson & Johnson reportedly found that 10% to 15% of artificial intelligence use cases deliver 80% of the value.

The medicine and MedTech company determined that after encouraging employees to experiment with AI and, after about three years, seeing the results of their pursuits of nearly 900 use cases, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (April 18).

Johnson & Johnson is now devoting resources to the highest-value projects and cutting the rest, according to the report.

“We’re prioritizing, we’re scaling, we’re looking at the things that make the most sense,” Johnson & Johnson Chief Information Officer Jim Swanson said, per the report. “That was part of the maturation process we went through.”

The use cases that are delivering the most value include a generative AI copilot that coaches sales representatives on how to engage with healthcare professionals, and an internal chatbot that answers employees’ questions about company policies and benefits, according to the report.

Johnson & Johnson is also developing an AI tool that will facilitate drug discovery and another that will identify and mitigate supply chain risks, per the report.

Swanson said in the report that the broader approach was necessary three years ago to gain familiarity with the technology but that it’s now time to focus on the use cases that can be successfully implemented, are widely adopted and deliver value.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The AI MonitorEdge Report: Healthcare Firms Going Long on GenAI Investment” found that 90% of C-suite executives at healthcare firms with at least $1 billion in annual revenue said that their previous generative AI investments have already achieved a positive return on investment.

The two applications that represent the most frequent use cases of generative AI — product and service innovation and real-time automated customer service responses — are being used by about 6 in 10 of these healthcare firms, per the report.

It was reported in March that Apple is working on an AI agent that can dispense medical advice.

Healthcare AI firm Suki said in October that it raised $70 million in new funding to invest in the development of its products, which include an AI-powered voice assistant used by clinicians.

In October 2023, Microsoft unveiled AI-powered products that help doctors glean insights from medical data.

