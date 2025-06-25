Velera Builds Governance Framework to Shield Credit Unions From AI Risk

Highlights
Credit unions are using AI to enhance back-office operations and provide support for frontline staff.
Velera Senior Innovation Strategist Elizabeth Wadsworth told PYMNTS that AI offers the potential to personalize and improve the financial wellness experience for members.
AI solutions are also emerging to directly support credit union commercial clients, especially small businesses, as these tools can help streamline operations.
