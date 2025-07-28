Visa Gears Up to Lead the Agentic AI Commerce Revolution

Highlights
Visa views agentic AI as a re-architecture of the commerce experience, akin to previous shifts like eCommerce and mobile commerce.
While challenges remain, particularly around fraud, liability and standardization, Visa is actively designing its network and products to ensure an automagical experience in this new agent-driven environment.
The widespread adoption of AI platforms suggests a rapid acceleration of agentic commerce, with efforts focused on establishing foundational trust as agents transact on behalf of consumers.
Watch more: Visa Prepares Global Network for Agentic AI-Driven Commerce Boom
See More In: AI, Main Feature, monday conversation, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Retail, Security, Technology, video, Visa