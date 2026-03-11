AI Forensics Takes Aim at Compliance Gridlock

Highlights
Digital payments and real-time transactions are generating more fraud and AML alerts than compliance teams can investigate, creating growing backlogs and operational strain.
Specialized AI agents can act as digital investigators, collecting data, summarizing evidence and sometimes autonomously resolving low-risk alerts, which speeds up investigations.
Rules-based systems still detect suspicious activity, while “AI forensics” handles the investigation layer by following each institution’s SOPs and supporting human analysts.
Madhu Nadig is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Flagright, which arms financial institutions with an AI-native, no-code platform to prevent financial crime to comply with AML compliance regulations.
