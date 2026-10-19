Big Banks Won’t Let Outside AI Agents Move Money

Highlights
JPMorganChase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Charles Schwab all said in one week that outside AI agents cannot move customer money, with Schwab blocking Meta’s Muse dozens of times a week.
The banks still let authorized connectors read balances, and Bank of America is writing liability rules with agent developers while JPMorgan builds its own Smart Cash sweep and Schwab rolls out Charley.
PYMNTS Intelligence found that 37% of AI power users already treat AI as their main tool for managing finances and banking, and consumers want an agent to ask permission before it completes a purchase.
A customer who hands a login to an artificial intelligence agent now gets turned away at four of the biggest names in banking in the United States.