Only 32% of CFOs expressed high interest in AI agents for treasury management, while 47% would grant agents no access, PYMNTS Intelligence found.

BNY’s patent-pending Agentic Negotiation Protocol records the messages exchanged, control checks and human decisions, and BNY plans to extend it to repurchase agreements and multiparty negotiations.

BNY, which oversees $63.4 trillion in assets under custody or administration, completed a pilot with Microsoft in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade within predefined limits.

BNY and Microsoft put artificial intelligence agents on both sides of a U.S. Treasury bill trade and let them negotiate the price.

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BNY, a global financial services company with $63.4 trillion in assets under custody or administration, announced in a Nov. 17 press release that the two companies had completed the pilot, which it called an industry first. Human traders at both companies reviewed and approved the terms. The agents could not execute the trade on their own.

BNY’s release gives no size, price or date for the trade. It describes one pilot between two parties, and it does not say whether other BNY clients can use the system.

BNY’s Protocol Sets the Rules Before Agents Negotiate

The negotiation ran on BNY’s Agentic Negotiation Protocol (ANP), the bank said in the release. BNY said it designed ANP as a framework and control layer that lets authorized AI agents from different organizations negotiate with each other. The release lists ANP as patent pending.

ANP verifies the participants and lets them connect securely, according to the release. Microsoft Treasury gave its agent specific trading instructions, and the agent reached ANP through a secure gateway, BNY said.

Before any price was discussed, BNY’s controls validated five things, the release said: the counterparty, the security, the size, the settlement terms and the available pricing.

Once those checks passed, the two AI agents exchanged offers and counteroffers, BNY said. Neither agent could go past its authorized limits. Controls on each participant’s side use predefined rules and AI safety checks to keep the agent inside parameters based on approved pricing inputs, according to the release. BNY said the agents are guided by “clear deterministic rules and guardrails.”

Traders Approve the Deal and ANP Keeps the Record

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The agents’ agreement did not close the trade. Each agent submitted the proposed terms independently to ANP’s central ledger, which checked that the terms matched, the release said. Traders at BNY and Microsoft then reviewed and approved the terms. The companies executed and booked the trade through their existing trading systems and controls, BNY said.

ANP keeps a record of who took part, the messages exchanged, the control checks and the human decisions. BNY said the record lets the negotiation be reviewed and reconstructed.

The release leaves out several details. It does not name the artificial intelligence models behind the agents, explain how ANP verifies participants or say how many offers the agents exchanged.

Those are the kinds of questions regulators are asking. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which oversees U.S. brokerage firms, named three risks from AI agents in its 2026 Annual Regulatory Oversight Report: agents that act without human validation, agents that act beyond a user’s authority and reasoning that is hard to trace or explain. FINRA suggested that brokerage firms decide where human oversight belongs, track agent actions and decisions, and use guardrails to limit what agents can do, PYMNTS reported.

CFOs Stay Cautious as BNY Tests Agents on More Trades

BNY plans to keep testing ANP and to expand beyond two-party negotiations. Future uses could include other contractual negotiations and repurchase agreements, or repos, which are short-term loans backed by securities, the release said.

“We are not suggesting high-touch goes away,” Laide Majiyagbe, global head of markets at BNY, told Bloomberg, which described the trade as a proof of concept.

On the corporate side, chief financial officers remain cautious about delegating external negotiations to AI, according to “CFOs Push AI Forward but Keep a Hand on the Wheel,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report based on an October 2025 survey of 60 CFOs at U.S. firms with at least $1 billion in revenue. Fifty-two percent said they would be open to autonomous AI that suggests changes to liquidity or payment timing. Forty-two percent expected high impact from agentic AI that coordinates work across enterprise resource planning, accounts receivable, accounts payable and treasury systems.

Treasury has been an especially hard sell. According to a September 2025 PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How Agentic AI Went From Zero to CFO Test Runs in 90 Days,” 32% of CFOs were highly interested in AI agents for treasury management, compared with 7 in 10 for financial planning and analysis. The report drew on a July 2025 survey of 60 CFOs at U.S. firms with at least $1 billion in revenue. No CFO was willing to give agents substantial or full access. Forty-seven percent would grant no access and 45% would grant limited access.