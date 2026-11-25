Highlights
BNY, which oversees $63.4 trillion in assets under custody or administration, completed a pilot with Microsoft in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade within predefined limits.
BNY’s patent-pending Agentic Negotiation Protocol records the messages exchanged, control checks and human decisions, and BNY plans to extend it to repurchase agreements and multiparty negotiations.
Only 32% of CFOs expressed high interest in AI agents for treasury management, while 47% would grant agents no access, PYMNTS Intelligence found.
BNY and Microsoft put artificial intelligence agents on both sides of a U.S. Treasury bill trade and let them negotiate the price.