Intelligent routing, infrastructure redundancy and predictive monitoring are turning payment resilience into a source of competitive differentiation.

The landscape’s interconnected payment infrastructure makes containing third-party failures as important as preventing internal outages.

The competitive benchmark for payment providers is expanding beyond 99.999% uptime to include authorization performance, settlement reliability and merchant liquidity.

The Cyber Monday outage at Shopify last year showed the payment industry that this year’s most important Black Friday innovation may be the ability to make a technology failure something that’s commercially invisible.

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With millions of Americans preparing to shop at hundreds of thousands of businesses between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, payment companies are again facing one of their most consequential operational tests of the year. But the nature of that test has changed. It is no longer about the volume of transactions that need to be processed. Instead, it’s about the fundamental resiliency of their payment operations.

After all, the industry’s investments in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), payment orchestration and specialized financial technology have created more capable payment systems. They have also created more pathways through which a localized technology problem can become a widespread commercial disruption.

The traditional five-nines of uptime, meaning 99.999%, remains a meaningful engineering achievement. But as financial infrastructure becomes more interconnected, a merchant’s ability to complete a sale increasingly depends on infrastructure it neither owns nor directly controls. The same is true of its payment provider.

Read more: A Week of Outages Exposes the Cost of Keeping Everything Connected

The Next Competitive Advantage in Payments Is Outage Containment

The payments industry’s historical benchmark for operational excellence—99.999% availability—permits approximately five minutes and 15 seconds of downtime annually. The problem is that businesses do not experience downtime in annual averages.

A retailer experiencing five minutes of payment disruption during a heavily advertised Black Friday promotion could suffer greater financial damage than a competitor experiencing several hours of disruption during a period of limited demand.

For payment providers, the challenge is not simply accommodating a surge in transaction volumes. It is preventing problems anywhere along an interconnected payments ecosystem from interrupting commerce. Payment providers are not simply protecting the transaction. They are protecting the returns on every investment a merchant made to generate it.

At the same time, that infrastructure protection cannot predict commercial reliability.

Research from PYMNTS Intelligence and Spreedly found in a June survey of 110 U.S. companies generating at least $10 million in annual revenue that only 47% achieved payment approval rates above 97%. More than half experienced payment disruptions at least monthly. The surprising fact? Nearly nine in 10 (89%) of those surveyed had implemented backup routing or failover capabilities.

The implication is merchants should be aware that adding technology providers does not necessarily diversify operational exposure. Two payment processors may depend on the same cloud infrastructure. Multiple acquiring relationships may share critical banking or technology partners. An orchestration platform designed to eliminate single points of failure can become one itself.

See also: The Small Business Cheat Sheet for Winning the Holidays Without Losing Money

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Payment Resilience is the Ability to Absorb Disruption

An October edition of PYMNTS Intelligence’s “The Orchestration Advantage” research identified a revealing disconnect between the ability to detect payment problems and the ability to resolve them.

Approximately three-quarters of commerce companies monitored payment performance in real time. Yet only 41% reported using intelligent retry logic, compared with 84% of finance and infrastructure companies. Just 3% of surveyed commerce businesses reported having full control over their payment tokens.

A merchant whose payment credentials are effectively locked inside one provider’s environment may struggle to redirect transactions during a disruption, even if alternative processing relationships are available.

Looking ahead, payment providers could compete on their ability to predict failures, contain their impact and maintain transaction performance across infrastructure they do not directly control.

This suggests an intriguing competitive opportunity for payment platforms. Rather than making themselves indispensable by making it difficult for merchants to leave, providers could become more valuable by making it easier for merchants to operate independently of any single infrastructure dependency.

In that model, flexibility becomes a customer retention strategy rather than a competitive concession.

Doing so could also create a new basis for evaluating payment partnerships. Instead of asking how frequently a provider experiences outages, merchants could ask how much revenue remains exposed when an outage occurs anywhere in their payment ecosystem.

Thanksgiving weekend offers an unusually concentrated test of that proposition.

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