Highlights
The competitive benchmark for payment providers is expanding beyond 99.999% uptime to include authorization performance, settlement reliability and merchant liquidity.
The landscape’s interconnected payment infrastructure makes containing third-party failures as important as preventing internal outages.
Intelligent routing, infrastructure redundancy and predictive monitoring are turning payment resilience into a source of competitive differentiation.
The Cyber Monday outage at Shopify last year showed the payment industry that this year’s most important Black Friday innovation may be the ability to make a technology failure something that’s commercially invisible.