Highlights
A new market for internet services designed specifically for AI agents is emerging, with four startups raising a combined $515 million this year.
Exa handles 2 billion monthly requests, while Linq, Parallel Web Systems and Firecrawl are building communication, research and paid data access tools for agents.
Businesses are adapting to agentic commerce, with DoorDash enabling purchases through messaging and Wells Fargo making customers responsible for agents acting on their behalf.
The internet was built for people. Its search engines, browsers and phone lines assume a person is on the other end, reading a screen at human speed. Artificial intelligence (AI) agents are now the web’s newest users, and they search, read and act faster and in far greater volume than a person can. A parallel internet is being built for them.