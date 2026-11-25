Businesses are adapting to agentic commerce, with DoorDash enabling purchases through messaging and Wells Fargo making customers responsible for agents acting on their behalf.

A new market for internet services designed specifically for AI agents is emerging, with four startups raising a combined $515 million this year.

The internet was built for people. Its search engines, browsers and phone lines assume a person is on the other end, reading a screen at human speed. Artificial intelligence (AI) agents are now the web’s newest users, and they search, read and act faster and in far greater volume than a person can. A parallel internet is being built for them.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Startups are leading that work, and four of them raised $515 million this year. Exa, which is building a search engine for AI agents instead of people, raised the largest round. It raised $250 million in May at a $2.2 billion valuation and said the money would help it scale to hundreds of thousands of searches per second, PYMNTS reported.

Exa has passed $100 million in annualized revenue and handles two billion requests a month from more than 200,000 teams, Co-Founder and CEO Will Bryk wrote in October. “Agents don’t search like humans,” he wrote. They write long, complex queries and want data beyond the web, he added.

Linq, Parallel and Firecrawl Build the Rest of the Agent Web

Three other startups sells agents a different capability.

Linq connects agents to people. The San Francisco-based company lets AI agents text and call, and it said in November that it raised $90 million in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Linq said it has processed more than 1 billion messages for customers including DoorDash. DoorDash customers can find food, build a cart and check out in a single message thread, Andreessen Horowitz said in its investment announcement.

Parallel Web Systems connects agents to the web. Launched by former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it raised $100 million in April and sells tools that let agents search, extract and retrieve web pages, along with agents that do deep research, PYMNTS reported. “Agents are our users. AI-native builders are our customers,” Parallel said in its announcement.

Get more PYMNTS in your Google feed Google News: PYMNTS headlines in your news feed. Follow PYMNTS Google Search: more PYMNTS in your results. Add as preferred source

Firecrawl connects agents to the owners of data. It raised $75 million in September and launched Alexandria, a library that gives agents one place to reach paid data providers, Firecrawl’s own indexes and the live web. Firecrawl already pays providers such as Wikimedia Enterprise. It said part of the round will go to paying researchers, publishers and data providers.

Bots Now Make 57.4% of Web Requests

The companies are building for traffic that already exceeds human traffic. Automated systems account for 57.4% of web requests worldwide and 68.6% in North America, PYMNTS reported June 10, citing Cloudflare data published by NBC News. Bryk predicted in his October post that agents will search 1,000 times more than humans by 2030.

Linq is moving past text. It added HD Calling for Agents, which lets agents place voice calls, and a product that gives agents access to computers so they can use software, the company said in its release. “Agents will communicate and get work done just like people do,” Ben Horowitz, co-founder and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, said in the release.

Established internet companies are building for agents, too. Cloudflare, the internet infrastructure company, in August launched Kitesurf, a cloud-hosted browser built for AI agents instead of people, PYMNTS reported.

Nearly 132 Million U.S. Adults Have Shopped With AI

Consumers are already delegating shopping tasks to AI. Nearly 132 million U.S. adults have bought a retail product with AI’s help, and 59% of AI-assisted purchases still end at Amazon, according to “Will the 2026 Shopping Season Go Agentic?,” a September PYMNTS Intelligence report. Nearly half of online shoppers, 48%, used AI to research their most recent purchase, according to “Global Digital Shopping Index: The Agentic Commerce Deep Dive,” another PYMNTS Intelligence report, which surveyed 5,241 consumers in the U.S., Brazil and the UAE in March.

Banks are writing separate rules for agents. Wells Fargo updated its online access agreement Tuesday (Nov. 24) to make customers responsible for AI agents acting on their behalf, PYMNTS reported.