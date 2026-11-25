CFTC Staff Advisory Opens Operating Reserves to Crypto
Derivatives exchanges, swap trading venues and clearinghouses in the United States can count bitcoin, ether and qualifying payment stablecoins toward the financial reserves they need to cover a year of operating costs, Commodity Futures Trading Commission staff said in a Monday (Nov. 23) advisory. These assets must be counted at a discount and remain ineligible for the separate liquidity requirement, which calls for cash or highly liquid securities.