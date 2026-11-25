Exam Prep: What State Bank Supervisors May Ask About AI
Banks and nonbank financial companies preparing for their next state examination may face a deceptively simple question: Where are you using artificial intelligence (AI)? An institution that says it uses no AI could still be asked for its software and vendor inventories, its list of approved tools and records of recent platform changes. A vendor may have added AI in a routine update, or employees may be using generative AI tools outside approved channels.