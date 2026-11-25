Banks and nonbank financial companies preparing for their next state examination may face a deceptively simple question: Where are you using artificial intelligence (AI)? An institution that says it uses no AI could still be asked for its software and vendor inventories, its list of approved tools and records of recent platform changes. A vendor may have added AI in a routine update, or employees may be using generative AI tools outside approved channels.

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That is one takeaway from a Nov. 19 analysis by law firm Baker Donelson of the emerging consensus among regulators about how and where to focus oversight of banks’ use of AI. The Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) released its AI supervisory framework in September for state-chartered banks and state-licensed nonbanks, including consumer lenders, mortgage companies and money transmitters. States decide whether and how to use it. The framework also includes supplements on vendor risk, model risk and consumer protection for nonbanks.

The state guide is similar to the federal framework the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued Nov. 4 for its bank examiners. Both are examiner resources that create no new legal obligations. But Baker Donelson noted a common line of inquiry: Where is AI used, what risks does it create, who oversees it and can the institution show its controls are up to the task? The scope of a state exam will depend on the institution’s size, complexity, risk profile and use of AI.

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Examiners may ask who owns each application, what data it can access and whether it supports a decision, makes one or acts on its own. A tool that drafts internal emails presents different risks from one that helps decide who gets a loan. The distinction matters because examiners can use the consequences of an error or unauthorized action to determine where a deeper review is warranted.

Vendor contracts may come under scrutiny, especially where AI handles sensitive information or influences decisions. Examiners may ask whether vendors can retain or share customer data or use it to train models. They may also look at how institutions monitor performance, handle changes to AI features and respond to incidents. Older agreements may leave those questions unanswered.

Existing consumer protection obligations will also shape the review. If an AI tool recommends denying credit, examiners may ask whether the lender can give legally sufficient reasons for the denial and test for discriminatory outcomes. They may request chatbot transcripts, notices or other communications to see whether AI-generated material is accurate and complies with applicable law.

For AI agents that can initiate transactions or access internal systems, examiners may look at permission limits, when employees must approve actions, what the system logs and whether staff can reverse an action or halt the tool. Baker Donelson advised institutions to make sure reviewers have the information, authority and opportunity to intervene.

Baker Donelson recommended updating the AI inventory to capture employee tools and vendor features, and documenting risks and controls according to potential harm. Institutions should revisit vendor due diligence and contracts for data use, notification of incidents or changes, and termination rights. They should also test customer-facing tools, review AI-generated communications and check whether consequential decisions can be explained.

The firm advised banks to use the CSBS document request list to identify gaps before examiners arrive. Institutions should be ready to produce policies, governance records, risk assessments, training materials, test results and management reports. Existing cybersecurity, privacy, model risk and consumer compliance programs can provide a starting point. The practical test is whether those programs cover what the tools actually do, from generating an inaccurate answer to taking an unauthorized action, and whether the institution has records to show how it detects and responds to those failures.