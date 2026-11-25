Highlights
Working capital is becoming a growth lever. Real-time payments, automated receivables and predictive treasury management could help businesses generate more revenue without proportionately increasing their capital requirements.
Supplier liquidity could become a strategic investment. CFOs can rethink payment terms around procurement savings, supply chain resilience and commercial growth rather than simply preserving cash.
Capital productivity could become a competitive differentiator. Optimizing liquidity across commercial relationships, rather than individual balance sheets, could reduce financing costs and improve the economics of incremental sales.
Working capital’s next frontier is less about how much money the company can retain and more about how much business each dollar can support.