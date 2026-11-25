Capital productivity could become a competitive differentiator. Optimizing liquidity across commercial relationships, rather than individual balance sheets, could reduce financing costs and improve the economics of incremental sales.

Supplier liquidity could become a strategic investment. CFOs can rethink payment terms around procurement savings, supply chain resilience and commercial growth rather than simply preserving cash.

Working capital is becoming a growth lever. Real-time payments, automated receivables and predictive treasury management could help businesses generate more revenue without proportionately increasing their capital requirements.

Working capital’s next frontier is less about how much money the company can retain and more about how much business each dollar can support.

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That thesis can be seen emerging across the marketplace, from the announcement that receivables processor CheckAlt agreed to buy Finexio, to the executive earnings commentary from digital platforms like Freightos.

For decades, one company’s working capital improvement has often come at another company’s expense. Buyers have preserved cash by extending payment terms, suppliers have accelerated collections by offering discounts, and financial institutions have built businesses around financing the gap between the two.

But what happens when businesses become better at moving, forecasting and deploying money across commercial relationships?

Advances in real-time payments, automated receivables and predictive treasury management are creating opportunities for chief financial officers to pursue growth without proportionately increasing their working capital requirements. Instead of optimizing how long a company can hold onto its money, finance leaders can now optimize how productively that money circulates.

Read also: Buyers Want to Pay Later. Suppliers Want Cash Earlier. Who Funds the Difference?

CFOs Embrace the Shift From Cash Preservation to Capital Productivity

Traditional working capital management rewards finance leaders for shortening the cash conversion cycle. But its underlying performance metrics can obscure what happens elsewhere in a commercial relationship.

A manufacturer that extends supplier payment terms from 60 days to 90 days improves its own liquidity. Its supplier, however, may need to borrow more, increase prices or defer investments in production capacity. Some of the buyer’s financial gains could eventually return as higher procurement costs.

The opportunity emerging around financial technology is to reduce the amount of capital consumed by the relationship itself.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s June “Growth Corporates Working Capital Index” found that, across major industries, about 50% to 60% of suppliers remain outside integrated order and payment systems. This leaves much commercial activity beyond the infrastructure designed to tell finance what it owes, when it owes it, and what it can do before the money leaves.

Billtrust CEO Grant Halloran told PYMNTS in August that an estimated $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion sits trapped in the B2B economy. Artificial intelligence can enable businesses to tailor collections strategies around individual buyers’ payment behavior, financial economics and commercial importance.

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Rather than applying uniform pressure across a portfolio of customers, suppliers could distinguish between businesses experiencing genuine financial difficulties and those whose payments are delayed by administrative friction. This creates an opportunity to differentiate payment terms according to the economics of individual commercial relationships rather than applying standardized policies across thousands of counterparties.

See also: Working Capital Is Becoming a Priced Portfolio for CFOs

Supplier Liquidity Becomes a Procurement Investment

One consequence of more sophisticated financial infrastructure could be a reassessment of what constitutes an attractive procurement decision. For a wholesaler operating on thin margins, knowing precisely when customer payments will arrive could enable more frequent inventory replenishment without maintaining an equivalent increase in precautionary cash reserves.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience” found in October that 77.9% of CFOs see improving the cash flow cycle as “very or extremely important” to their strategy in the year ahead.

Structured remittance information, immediate settlement confirmation and automated reconciliation could reduce the operational delays separating payment receipt from subsequent financial decisions.

The “2025-2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index,” a Visa report in collaboration with PYMNTS Intelligence, found that 7 in 10 “Adaptive” CFOs and treasurers use working capital solutions to pay suppliers faster, stay agile and strengthen supplier relationships in a volatile economy. The same PYMNTS Intelligence data found that 4 in 5 middle-market firms using external working capital solutions freed an average of $19 million in 2025.

Read also: Fed Study Shows B2B Payments Are Becoming a Cost-Per-Event Problem

Businesses that consume less capital to support incremental sales have greater flexibility to compete on price, invest in expansion, extend commercial credit and withstand disruptions. A business capable of growing revenue by 15% while increasing working capital by only 5%, for example, may have fundamentally improved the financial economics of its operating model.

The source of that improvement could include faster collections, more responsive inventory management or better coordination with commercial partners.

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