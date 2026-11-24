Transaction growth may not translate into balance retention. PYMNTS Intelligence found that 88% of businesses receiving stablecoins immediately convert them into conventional dollars, highlighting a divide between their utility as payment instruments and treasury assets.

Stablecoin adoption could introduce hidden liquidity costs. Institutions may need to maintain parallel pools of digital and conventional dollars, potentially eroding settlement efficiencies and reinforcing banks’ competitive advantages.

Stablecoins are gaining regulatory recognition without achieving cash equivalence. The CFTC allows qualifying stablecoins to count toward certain financial resource requirements, subject to valuation discounts, but excludes them from minimum liquidity holdings.

Financial institutions are finding that digital dollars can be useful for moving money without necessarily being an acceptable substitute for the money they need in an emergency.

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In a Tuesday (Nov. 23) advisory, Commodity Futures Trading Commission staff said certain regulated digital asset trading platforms and clearinghouses could count qualifying payment stablecoins toward operating-cost financial resource requirements, subject to valuation discounts and liquidity restrictions. But stablecoins remain ineligible for satisfying the specified minimum holdings of cash or highly liquid securities.

That distinction, between the assets that regulated institutions can use to support their operations and those they must maintain to ensure their financial resilience, is introducing a wrinkle into the business case for institutional stablecoin adoption that could potentially be significant.

For an industry that has positioned stablecoins as a more technologically sophisticated representation of the dollar, the guidance underscores how differently two assets with effectively the same face value can function within a regulated financial institution. Stablecoin assets designed to maintain parity with the dollar now find themselves in the same regulatory category, for the purpose of institutional accounting, as cryptocurrencies whose prices fluctuate.

Read also: The Fed Is Drawing a Line Between New Money and Trusted Money

When a Dollar Is Not Always Worth a Dollar

The CFTC staff advisory, which reflects staff views rather than a new commission rule, acknowledged that certain digital assets, including bitcoin, ether and payment stablecoins, can contribute toward financial resources sufficient to cover at least 12 months of operating expenses, provided appropriate valuation haircuts are applied. However, because these assets do not qualify as cash or highly liquid securities under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), they cannot satisfy the separate liquidity requirement.

Much of the institutional business case for stablecoins rests on their potential to release trapped liquidity, reduce prefunding requirements and accelerate settlement. But the CFTC guidance highlights a potential counterweight to these savings, which is the cost of maintaining parallel pools of financial resources.

A clearinghouse operating across traditional and blockchain-based markets, for example, may need stablecoins to facilitate digital asset transactions while retaining conventional liquid assets to satisfy regulatory obligations. The financial return on stablecoin infrastructure consequently depends not just on transaction fees, settlement speeds and operational efficiencies, but also on how much additional liquidity an institution must finance.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Wallet Effect: How Credit Unions Can Close the Digital Currency Access Gap” found in June that there is a limited grasp of how various digital assets work, with stablecoin awareness falling short for 70% of credit union members.

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See also: Why Stablecoins Are a Money Story, Not a Consumer Story

Banks May Have an Advantage in the Stablecoin Economy

The guidance also illuminates an emerging competitive asymmetry between traditional financial institutions and crypto-native businesses. Established banks already possess extensive infrastructure for managing conventional liquidity, including deposit franchises, bank payment connectivity and treasury operations.

Digital asset businesses seeking to compete across regulated financial markets may need to acquire or partner for comparable capabilities. Stablecoin issuers could find themselves competing as much on redemption reliability, banking connectivity and liquidity management as on transaction volumes and blockchain interoperability.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Waiting for Certainty: Why Most CFOs Are Holding Back on Crypto and Stablecoins” revealed in March that most middle-market companies remain cautious about digital assets, as just 13% of firms use stablecoins and 5% use other cryptocurrencies.

The CFTC advisory also strengthens the potential competitive proposition of tokenized bank deposits. Unlike independently issued stablecoins, tokenized deposits generally represent liabilities of the issuing bank, potentially allowing institutions to introduce programmable payment capabilities while preserving existing banking relationships.

JPMorgan and DBS, for example, announced Nov. 15 a new distributed ledger technology infrastructure that allows institutional customers to transfer tokenized deposits across blockchain-based networks. Among businesses receiving digital assets surveyed by PYMNTS Intelligence for the March report, 88% immediately convert stablecoin receipts into conventional dollars. For cryptocurrency receipts, that figure reaches 100%.

Stablecoins are gaining recognition as legitimate financial resources. However, their institutional value ultimately depends on not just what they enable businesses to do with their money, but how much conventional money these businesses must retain alongside them.

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