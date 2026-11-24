Highlights
Stablecoins are gaining regulatory recognition without achieving cash equivalence. The CFTC allows qualifying stablecoins to count toward certain financial resource requirements, subject to valuation discounts, but excludes them from minimum liquidity holdings.
Stablecoin adoption could introduce hidden liquidity costs. Institutions may need to maintain parallel pools of digital and conventional dollars, potentially eroding settlement efficiencies and reinforcing banks’ competitive advantages.
Transaction growth may not translate into balance retention. PYMNTS Intelligence found that 88% of businesses receiving stablecoins immediately convert them into conventional dollars, highlighting a divide between their utility as payment instruments and treasury assets.
Financial institutions are finding that digital dollars can be useful for moving money without necessarily being an acceptable substitute for the money they need in an emergency.