Card Networks Use Trust and Identity to Build Agentic Commerce

Highlights
Olaseni Alabede of Visa said agentic commerce should be treated like the next evolution of eCommerce and mobile payments, with acquirers adapting existing payment infrastructure rather than building parallel systems.
The industry’s biggest challenge is establishing trust, including verifying AI agent identity, consumer consent, transaction intent and traceability before autonomous payments can scale safely.
Groups including Visa are working on standards to define authentication, interoperability and liability for AI-driven commerce.
Watch more: Need to Know With Visa’s Olaseni Alabede
Olaseni Alabede is the vice president of product at Visa and has expertise in facilitating diverse payment technologies, digital commerce platform functionality, and navigating solutions to meet the evolving needs of emerging markets.