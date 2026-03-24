Acquirers Say Risk and Readiness Are Slowing Agentic Commerce

“How Acquirers Prepare for Agentic Commerce” examines how acquirers are preparing for the next phase of digital commerce as AI-powered agents take on a larger role in shopping and payments. Findings show that many industry players believe the core payments infrastructure is already strong enough to support agent-led transactions. At the same time, infrastructure readiness does not automatically mean the market is ready to move at full speed.

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A central finding is that progress now depends on solving practical problems that sit between technical capability and real-world adoption. Acquirers say merchants still face real obstacles, including integration costs, older systems and the work required to connect new tools to existing operations. The report also finds that trust remains a critical issue. As commerce becomes more automated, acquirers see fraud controls, identity verification and clear rules around responsibility as essential to wider adoption. Their message: While the opportunity is significant, scaling agentic commerce safely will require the payments ecosystem to align around standards, governance and risk management.

In “How Acquirers Prepare for Agentic Commerce,” learn how:

Acquirers view the current payment infrastructure as a starting point for agentic commerce. The study shows that many acquirers believe existing rails can support AI-enabled transactions. What comes next is the work of adapting that foundation to handle new forms of authorization, oversight and control.

The study shows that many acquirers believe existing rails can support AI-enabled transactions. What comes next is the work of adapting that foundation to handle new forms of authorization, oversight and control. Merchant-side barriers could slow the market even as interest grows. Many acquirers say the challenge is no longer just about consumer demand or technical possibility. Merchants also need simpler deployment paths, lower implementation burdens and stronger support for connecting new capabilities to existing systems.

Many acquirers say the challenge is no longer just about consumer demand or technical possibility. Merchants also need simpler deployment paths, lower implementation burdens and stronger support for connecting new capabilities to existing systems. Trust and accountability will shape how quickly agent-led payments scale. Acquirers see secure credentials, identity checks and fraud prevention as core requirements for broader agentic commerce adoption. They also make clear that clearer rules around liability and governance will help determine how confidently businesses move forward.

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About the Report

“How Acquirers Prepare for Agentic Commerce,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report in collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions, examines the critical factors that drive agentic commerce readiness, drawing on insights from a survey of 75 acquirers across Brazil, the UAE, and the U.S.

Comprising information collected from Jan. 16, 2026, to Jan. 30, 2026, the report provides a roadmap for acquirers (and ecosystem partners) seeking to enhance customer relationships and gain a competitive edge in the agentic commerce arena.

This research was independently designed, fielded, analyzed and written by PYMNTS Intelligence. Research partners provided funding support but exercised no control over methodology, data collection, findings or conclusions.