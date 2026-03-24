Acquirers Say Risk and Readiness Are Slowing Agentic Commerce
“How Acquirers Prepare for Agentic Commerce” examines how acquirers are preparing for the next phase of digital commerce as AI-powered agents take on a larger role in shopping and payments. Findings show that many industry players believe the core payments infrastructure is already strong enough to support agent-led transactions. At the same time, infrastructure readiness does not automatically mean the market is ready to move at full speed.