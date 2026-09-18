Commerce Test Shows Where AI Agents Break Down

Highlights
AI agents already shop for consumers and run back-office work for businesses. Alibaba.com checked whether they finish the job by giving 13 AI models 107 real merchant tasks.
The best model, Claude Opus 5, finished 61.7% of the tasks. Agents broke down on landed costs, return disputes and multi-leg shipping routes, the jobs that make them hold information across many steps.
About 132 million U.S. adults have bought a retail product with AI’s help, and Amazon captured 59% of these purchases, PYMNTS Intelligence found.
The potential for agentic artificial intelligence and its open issues are well-established. The promise of agentic commerce rests on the assumption that the agent gets the job done. So, Alibaba put the agents to work on real tasks and gave them a grade.