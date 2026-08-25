EBANX CEO Says Payments’ Next Rival May Not Be a Payments Company
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With João Del Valle of EBANX
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
João Del Valle is co-founder and CEO of EBANX, a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets.