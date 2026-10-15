Meta Sends Its AI Agent After Denied Insurance Claims
A denied insurance claim, a dense lease or a confusing medical bill can take hours of reading, phone calls and follow-up. Meta wants its artificial intelligence agents to take on that work. On Monday (Oct. 12), the company introduced Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, AI models it said can help with tasks ranging from navigating an insurance claim to making sense of a lease. Muse Wonder will soon power more of Muse, Meta’s consumer AI agent, starting with paying subscribers.