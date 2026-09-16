Meta Tests AI as the Upsell for Free Social Media

Highlights
Meta is charging for the one thing it has never charged for: an expanded Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, with heavier AI use as the hook at $7.99 and $19.99 a month.
The bundles let Meta bill the users who burn the most compute while it tries to capitalize on its $130 billion-plus AI buildout
The buyers exist, but the pool is shrinking at the top: 6 in 10 U.S. consumers now use dedicated AI platforms, yet only 8.5% are power users likely to hit a usage cap, PYMNTS Intelligence data shows.
Meta is asking consumers who have never paid for Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp to pay for new versions of them that have more features. The company on Tuesday (Sept. 15) launched Meta One with more than 50 features and said it has reached 15 million subscriptions and trials to date.