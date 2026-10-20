Robot Arms Finally Crack the Meal Assembly Line
For a long time, robots made little economic sense for food manufacturers juggling many recipes, each with its own mix of ingredients. Chef Robotics, a San Francisco startup that sells artificial intelligence (AI)-guided robot arms to food plants, now says its robots have handled more than 120 million servings in production. A serving is one portion a robot deposits into a meal tray, so it counts a meal component rather than a whole meal, TechCrunch reported.