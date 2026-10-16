Taco Bell Says AI Helps Workers Live Más, Quit Less

Highlights
Yum Brands Chief Legal Officer Erika Burkhardt said voice AI ordering is raising retention among Taco Bell team members by making the job easier.
Taco Bell runs Omilia voice AI at more than 890 drive-thrus in 38 states, and the vendor reported early signs of lower turnover at those stores with sales on par or better.
Workers in accommodation and food services quit at a 3.5% monthly rate in August, the highest of any U.S. industry, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The hardest job at a Taco Bell during the dinner rush is the headset.