The FTC Is Coming for AI’s Honesty Problem

Highlights
The FTC says AI companies could be breaking the law if they claim their systems are accurate but secretly steer answers toward something else, without telling anyone.
There’s no clean way to prove it. AI systems already give different answers to the same question, and the FTC has no test to separate an honest mistake from a deliberate one.
The FTC has not finalized the proposal. Public comments closed July 31, and the agency has not said when a final policy might come.
The Federal Trade Commission wants to use existing consumer protection law against artificial intelligence companies that present their systems as accurate but deliberately steer answers toward another goal without clearly telling users.