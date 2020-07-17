ACI Worldwide, which provides electronic payment and banking solutions, has added new digital overlay services that it says will help to speed up real-time payments, according to a press release.
The company will work with Mindgate Solutions to help “add a range of real-time digital overlay services to support a high-volume, data-rich digital payments ecosystem” through a number of services like new apps and web portals, plug-ins, advanced programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs) and digital and social media channels on top of the real-time payments infrastructure, the release stated.
According to the release, there will now be new end-to-end payment services for contactless and QR code methods, with member-initiated payments using dynamic QR codes. There will be self-service portals for end-to-end payments, and simpler applications for mobile payments that include Request to Pay (RtP) services. And, there will be flexible person-to-person (P2P) services with added layers of security authorizations.
Craig Ramsey, head of real-time payments at ACI Worldwide, said the point of the new partnership and innovations is to keep up with innovation in the payments sphere worldwide.
“Today’s consumers increasingly expect a seamless payment experience across multiple channels — whether it’s through social media, physical point-of-sale or eCommerce,” he said, according to the release. “Together with our strategic partner Mindgate, we are ensuring that banks and their customers are real-time ready.”
Ramsey added that the pandemic had expedited the need for quicker, more efficient digital payments, as it has likely shifted consumer behavior for the foreseeable future. A recent PYMNTS report noted the swiftness of digitization.
The more digital a process is, the report stated, the easier it becomes for companies to automate and enact touch-free processes necessary for the current times.
Mindgate Solutions Co-Founder George Sam said in the release that he is excited to work with ACI due to the potential to “bring market-proven, pre-integrated, innovative digital overlay services to ACI’s growing customer base around the world, helping drive digital payments adoption.”
