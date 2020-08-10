B2B Payments

Agora Services Debuts New Tools For SMB Banking

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Challenger bank Agora Services wants to address challenges with banking for small businesses with a new solution called Agora SMB, which will help them compete with bigger banks, a press release says.

Agora SMB will offer its users new options for unlimited plastic and virtual cards for employees. There will also be receipt managing sub-accounts for tax purposes, and other such perks.

The release says the app will also come with features like real time notification and fully mobile use, which can be found from most challenger banks.

Agora Services also debuted a new service to offer banking for children.

Arcady Lapiro, the bank’s founder and chief executive, said the idea was to level the playing field for smaller businesses.

“In this day and age, it is very important for community financial institutions to be able to compete with their main new competitors – challenger banks and national banks – and have access to the same technology that can be deployed in weeks not years. We are the only one to be able to do it in a time to market as Agora is coming from this world,” Lapiro said, according to the release. “By having access to these solutions for teens and SMB, banks and credit unions can expand their digital offerings to provide services way beyond what their core may offer.”

Community banks have been an integral part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said on Twitter that they had helped process over $875 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Small businesses were especially impacted by the pandemic, with many of them in jeopardy due to the need to shut down to stop the spread of the virus.

Community banks have been working to innovate through collaborations with FinTechs. PYMNTS reported that those kinds of partnerships can often be faster than the bank innovating on its own.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Live Nation: Few Ticket Sales, But Many Refunds
1.7K
Earnings

Live Nation’s Q2 Double-Whammy: Few Ticket Sales, But Lots Of Refunds

Uber Eats
1.4K
Delivery

Uber CEO Sees ‘Huge Market’ In Delivery Beyond Food

Saving Gig Workers From Predatory Lenders
1.3K
Gig Economy

Saving Gig Workers From Predatory Lenders

Department of Justice
1.3K
Security & Fraud

US DOJ Charges 14 With $28M In PPP Fraud

TikTok
1.3K
International

TikTok ‘Shocked’ By Trump’s Executive Order

Wirecard Execs May Have Hidden $1B
1.3K
Security & Fraud

Report: Wirecard Execs May Have Hidden $1B Before Collapse

Whole Paycheck: Prime And Plus Won’t Set A Date
1.3K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Whole Paycheck Tracker: Prime And Plus Still Won’t Set A Date

Huawei Unveils Cloud-based Payments Product
1.3K
Digital Payments

Huawei Unveils Cloud-based Payments

US Unemployment Rate Drops To 10.2 Pct
1.2K
Economy

US Unemployment Rate Drops To 10.2 Pct

Microsoft, Facebook Protest Apple Policies
1.2K
Mobile

Microsoft, Facebook Speak Out Over Apple’s Gaming App Policies

1.2K
B2B Payments

Unisys, PayCargo Team Up For Faster, More Secure B2B Payments

1.2K
News

Digital IDs For Online Bowling, Voice Commerce, Apple’s Mobeewave Deal Top This Week’s News

1.2K
B2B Payments

Why Supply Chain Security Relies On A Holistic View

Mercari
1.2K
Earnings

Mercari’s Revenues Pop 48 Pct For FY2020, But Losses Also Grow

Reserve Bank Of India To Expand Digital Payments
1.2K
Digital Payments

Reserve Bank Of India To Expand Digital Payment Options