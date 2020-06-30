B2B Payments

Allica Bank Launches With Profile Software Infrastructure For SMBs

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Open Banking By The Book

U.K. challenger bank Allica Bank has launched using Profile Software‘s banking programs in order to ensure small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers a way to manage their banking and risk operations, according to a press release.

Allica Bank will use Profile’s FMS.next as its core banking platform. The program will “support their omnichannel digital banking experience,” including mortgage lending and managing savings accounts.

Allica Bank also plans to introduce new services in 2020, including Acumen, a treasury management platform, along with FMS.next payment services, the release states, helped along by Profile’s speedy methods of putting new programs in place.

Profile’s services are deployed through the Microsoft Azure Cloud and were integrated “with international systems and vendors for authentication services, credit control, KYC/KYB/AML and MIS Reporting,” according to the release.

Allica Bank Chief Information Officer Simon Bateman said the bank has “been working with Profile as a trusted partner to support us in the build of Allica Bank since the beginning.”

“We collaborated closely with their team to deliver on ambitious targets, all within a very short timescale,” Bateman said, according to the release. “They will continue to support us as we expand Allica Bank’s suite of financial products that are dedicated to the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses.”

Babis Stasinopoulos, Profile Software CEO, said the company intends to help banks unlock cloud-based tech and to achieve any number of goals through Profile’s flexible nature.

“At Allica we managed to quickly deliver a powerful system that meets client expectations,” he said, according to the release, adding that Allica Bank is working to help “create the next generation of digital [SMB] banking,” a goal which Profile found laudable.

Allica Bank was cleared for launch in September, PYMNTS reported, and the company billed itself as a resource for smaller community banks looking to access loans, payment services, savings solutions and more.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

Payments were starting to lean into “instant” when the pandemic hit. As the nation and economy now struggle to reopen and reinvent, failures around slow stimulus payments and SBA loans that still haven’t reached some have rallied the call for instant payments at scale. With the Federal Reserve’s FedNow initiative still years away, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster gathers a trio of experts to map out the delivery of instant payments…instantly.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Gympass Aims To Buff Up Housebound Consumers
3.7K
Retail

Gympass Embraces Digital 3.0 In Its Aim To Buff Up Housebound Consumers

wirecard-pay-creditors
2.6K
Digital Payments

Wirecard Says Payouts To Merchants Will Continue Uninterrupted

2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Hdac, CertiK Partner For Blockchain-Powered IoT; Tezos Expected To Settle Securities Lawsuit With $25M Settlement

How COVID-19 Created A New Digital Customer In Just Three Months
2.4K
Coronavirus

New Report: How A Global Pandemic Created A Digital-First Customer In 12 Weeks

eu-cryptocurrency-regulator-stablecoin
2.4K
Cryptocurrency

EU To Crack Down On Stablecoin Projects

german-accounting-regulations
2.2K
Bank Regulation

Wirecard Forces ‘Radical’ Reboot Of German Accounting Regs

Navigating Pay Card Compliance Challenges
2.2K
Digital Payments

ADP: Pandemic Prompts Firms To Replace Checks With Pay Cards

amazon-softbank-ozon
2.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Amazon Said To Have Interest In Buying Russian eCommerce Player Ozon

Wirecard, Enron And The Warning Signs
2.1K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard, Enron And Warning Signs Across Two Decades

2.0K
B2B Payments

Spiff Raises $10M For Automated Commission Payments

2.0K
Bank Regulation

A Merchant’s How-To For Managing The Contactless Payments Surge And SCA Requirements

Wirecard
2.0K
Security & Fraud

UK Financial Watchdog Says Wirecard Cooperative But Assets To Stay Frozen 

1.9K
Apple

New York Times Ends Apple News Partnership

1.9K
Security & Fraud

EY Accused Of Missing Alleged Wirecard Fraud

1.8K
B2B Payments

BNP Paribas Rolls Out New Payment Tracking Service