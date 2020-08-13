Barclaycard has rolled out its Barclaycard Payment Intelligence (BPI) offering that harnesses detailed information analytics to give procurement departments a wide view of their supply chains, which allows them to save money, according to an announcement.

“Clunky and complex supplier payments processes mean that businesses of all sizes are losing out on time and money,” Anna Porra, commercial strategy director for Barclaycard, said in an announcement for the offering.

Barclaycard Payment Intelligence brings together a multitude of accounts payable data points with internal and outside information. It assists clients in creating the correct payment approaches for different suppliers much quicker than they could without the help of technology.

BPI lets corporate buyers to make sure of their current payments profile, which is examined and shown in varying ways. It also lets the buyers understand how their suppliers would like to receive payments and how they are able to take them.

In addition, BPI allows buyers to make sense of the ideal time for providing a payment to a supplier to make sure early discounts are used and to safeguard the cash flow of the supplier. It also helps buyers understand how important their business is to every supplier in the chain.

Barclaycard Payments’ technology then applies the insights to a customized payments approach that lets clients save money, converse resources as well as time, and fight late payments.

In separate news, Barclaycard Payments has grown its relationship with SAP to extend availability of its Smartpay gateway product to additional clients throughout Europe. The Smartpay function will now have availability on the SAP Commerce Cloud per news in July.

Smartpay enables purchases with a single click and lets users make payments with a variety of cards, methods and platforms. The app also comes with anti-fraud measures to find spurious transactions and monitor false positives to assist in decreasing the negative impacts on clients such as payment declines.