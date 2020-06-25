B2B Payments

Boost Teams With BMO Harris Bank To Deliver B2B Payment Solutions

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
BMO Harris Bank

Boost Payment Solutions, a global provider of B2B payment technologies, announced a strategic collaboration with BMO Harris Bank on Thursday (June 25).

The New York-based financial technology company has teamed with BMO Harris Bank to deliver integrated, automated processing for its corporate card customers.

Boost will now provide straight-through processing (STP) technology to extend Harris Bank’s Approve2Pay Corporate Card solution with automated processing, enhanced remittance reporting, and operational efficiencies for both buyers and suppliers, the companies said.

“Through our alliance with Boost, we can deliver a best in class, fully integrated and automated STP payment option for our clients in the United States and in Canada,” BMO Harris Bank Head of North American Corporate Card Products Steve Pederson said in the announcement. “Collaboration with leading FinTech partners like Boost helps our clients streamline the B2B payments process, better support cash flow needs, and simplifies the process suppliers traditionally go through to accept a payment.”

Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank has more than 500 branches and fee-free access to 40,000 ATMs in the U.S.

Boost said its focus on B2B payments positions it to serve BMO Harris Bank’s corporate card clients with technologies and programs that helps grow spending. Boost Intercept, the company’s STP platform, which converts manually processed virtual cards into a passive acceptance experience for suppliers, increases card acceptance and makes it easy for suppliers to process and reconcile card payments, Boost said.

“Now more than ever, navigating uncertain times requires operational continuity, automation and expedited payment processes for businesses,” Boost Founder and CEO Dean M. Leavitt said in the announcement. “We’re excited to work with BMO Harris Bank to offer their portfolio of clients Boost’s peerless product set and processes designed to maximize commercial card acceptance.”

A PYMNTS report on digitizing payments notes that B2B automated clearing house (ACH) payments are growing. One billion B2B ACH payments were reported for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a 12.6 percent increase from the previous quarter.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: NEXT-GEN PAYROLL TRACKER – JUNE 2020

Hotels and resorts need their workers more than ever to safely reopen, but these workers must also meet their own needs – and early access to pay can play a vital role in helping them do so. In the June 2020 – Next-Gen Payroll Tracker, Karen Sims, senior director of financial services for Westgate Resorts, discusses how offering flexible payments has been key to reopening the firm’s 27 properties.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Verizon Debuts Visa Credit Card With Rewards
6.7K
Payment Methods

Verizon Debuts Visa Credit Card With Rewards

5.4K
Google

Google’s Reliance On Travel Ads Dents US Ad Revenue

4.9K
News

Today In Payments: Wirecard Says $2.1B Likely Didn’t Exist; Checkout.com Raises $150M On $5B Valuation

4.3K
SMBs

Payments Processors, Merchant Settlement and the SMB Cash Crunch

3.9K
B2B Payments

OnPay: Why It’s Time For AP Teams To Stop Talking And Start Transforming

Wirecard
3.6K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard’s End Appears To Begin In China

restaurant technology
3.2K
Personnel

Former Toast Executive To Lead Growth Push At Lunchbox

amazon, verification, merchants, video calls, identification, counterfeits
3.2K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Big Style Sale Keeps Consumers Guessing

3.1K
International

Brazil Central Bank Cites Lack Of Competition In Shutting Down WhatsApp Payments

Mnuchin: US Tax Day May Be Pushed Back
3.0K
Taxes

Mnuchin: US Tax Day May Be Pushed Back

PayPal
3.0K
Cryptocurrency

PayPal Reportedly To Offer Direct Crypto Sales

Visa Seeks Patent On Blockchain System
3.0K
VISA

Visa On Its 1 Billion Token Milestone — And What Lies Ahead

bitcoin
2.8K
Security & Fraud

New Zealand Seizes $90M In Bitcoin Fraud Case

How Visa Plans To Get SMBs Back On Track
2.8K
VISA

Inside Visa’s Plans To Get 50 Million SMBs Back On Track

2.8K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard’s Former CEO Markus Braun Arrested