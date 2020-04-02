Brex Offers Work-From-Home Card Rewards

Upgrades to corporate card issuer Brex’s Card for Startups will accommodate the current COVID-19 lifestyle of working from home and calling for delivery to get food.

The upgrades, issued March 31, are a different world from the Card for Startups’ usual forte of helping deal with travel and meal expenses. But with the coronavirus’ disruption of life, the Card for Startups’ new options will help Brex users keep the same value.

Those who use Brex as their primary corporate cardholder will find themselves reaping the benefits: seven points per dollar for remote work tools, three points per dollar on food delivery, two points per dollar on recurring software. For everything else, there will be an extra one point per dollar.

However, as usual for Brex, if a startup is using other cards alongside its own, there will only be one point per dollar offered across the board.

Brex says remote work carries many different tools under its umbrella: video conferencing software like Zoom or GoToMeeting, instant messaging platform Slack, market intelligence app Gong, and remote work software Monday.com.

For food delivery, any of the usual apps such as Caviar, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Seamless apply for the card.

Brex has also added new discounts, including things like $100,000 in credits for Amazon Web Services, 25 percent off an annual subscription to Slack, and half off a subscription to the annual Dropbox Business Standard, which allows for five terabytes of storage on that platform. Those will be available for all people who have Brex cards.

Those who already have a card and want to access the new rewards program can email support@brex.com to set up the new program.

Things have otherwise remained the same for Brex, however, such as its high standards to qualify. Businesses must have a balance of at least $100,000 at all times in order to be eligible.

Brex also recently acquired three businesses, Neji, Compose Labs and Landria, which the company says will help expand and diversify its business offerings.