B2B Payments

Card Incentives Jump On Businesses’ Shift Away From Cash

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
credit cards

Going cashless has long been a conversation in the consumer payments world, but a new report from HSBC in the U.K. suggests businesses could be following suit.

Analysis of contactless card transactions revealed that the volume of commercial card contactless payments, both debit and credit, jumped 24 percent between 2018 and 2019.

At the same time, commercial credit cards’ cash advances dropped 14 percent last year.

According to HSBC, the data could signal a decline in businesses’ use of “petty cash” as corporates make the shift to corporate cards. This week’s look at the latest in commercial card innovation explores the latest technology offerings adding new incentives for businesses to make that switch, from cash-back rewards to streamlined employee expense management and faster access to earned revenues.

SumUp Wields Cards For Faster Revenue

U.K.-based SumUp announced the debut of its business credit card in conjunction with Mastercard this week, with a focus on accelerating businesses’ access to revenue flowing in via SumUp’s point of sale (POS) platform.

The launch of the SumUp card aims to address friction in both the “making and taking of payments,” the company said in its announcement, connecting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to next-day payouts and an automated flow of funds from their SumUp card readers to the SumUp card.

Visa Links With Konfío On SMB Cards

In Mexico, FinTech Konfío recently revealed a collaboration with Visa to connect SMBs in the country to corporate cards. Reports in Contxto said businesses can access virtual cards on the Konfío platform, which touts an accelerated application and approval process, enabling businesses to use their v-card immediately while they wait for a physical card in the mail.

According to reports, the solution aims to reduce small businesses’ reliance on personal credit to finance and manage business spend.

HDFC Collaborates On Corporate Card

HDFC Bank is collaborating with Mastercard and SAP Concur in India to roll out a new corporate card to streamline business spend and expense management. The card transaction data will automatically integrate into SAP Concur, the companies’ announcement said this week, highlighting the control and transparency that integrated card technology provides.

“This enables [corporates] to uncover valuable spend data, simplify processes, and make smart decisions,” said SAP Concur India Managing Director Mankiran Chowhan in a statement.

Center Expands Beyond Cards For T&E

Center had initially debuted its business spend management solution in the form of a commercial card tool with integrated touchscreen and battery, but GeekWire reports this week said the company is now expanding beyond commercial card technology with the debut of its expense management platform.

Describing the launch as a “pivot,” reports said Center is focusing on artificial intelligence to automate expense reporting for the middle market, though the company will continue to connect clients with a Visa corporate card that can integrate automatically into its expense software.

Targeted for businesses with between 50 to 1,000 employees, Center’s platform targets firms that “don’t really have the traditional manager or dedicated staff accountants” to manage a program from the likes of Concur, which has invested in Center, according to Center CEO Naveen Singh.

Ramp Banks On Cash-Back

B2B FinTech Ramp made its market debut last week with its commercial credit card that offers a cash-back program designed to entice business users to take control of their spend. According to reports, the company wants to help businesses spend less — not more — on its cards by exposing spending waste and overspending from card transaction data analytics.

“For businesses, a dollar saved is 100 times better than a reward point earned,” said CEO and Co-founder Eric Glyman.

Reports in Pulse2.0 said the company also announced $25 million in funding for its technology led by Founders Fund’s Keith Rabois.

Transportation Drags WEX’s Fleet Card Segment

Commercial payments technology company WEX released its Q4 earnings results late last week, and while CEO Melissa Smith highlighted 2019 as “another record year” for the company, reports in FreightWaves noted the impact of the trucking industry’s slowdown on fleet card earnings.

Total fuel payments processed rose less than 1 percent year-over-year, with fuel price declines weighing down on the numbers, reports said.

“We continue to see challenges in the trucking market,” said WEX Chief Financial Officer Roberto Simon, adding that the “biggest drag” on this segment of the company’s operations stems from the transportation industry.

The highest fleet credit losses stem from small over-the-road fleets, the company noted.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund, softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund,
2.9K
Investments

SoftBank Earmarks $1B For eCommerce, Healthcare And FinTech In LatAm

Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca
2.8K
Retail

Hershey’s, Nestlé Supplier To Offer Mass Production Of 3D Printed Chocolate

rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest
2.7K
Investments

Rakuten Dumps $1.4B In Tech Holdings, Including Pinterest Stake

Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company. Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company.
2.5K
Facebook

Zuckerberg Talks Guidelines For How To Regulate Facebook

bitcoin-singapore bitcoin-singapore
2.4K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Applies For Singapore Crypto License; CFTC Files Charges In Digital Ponzi Scheme

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news
2.3K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stake In Kroger

australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news
2.2K
B2B Payments

Aussie Tax Office Reminds SMBs To Pay Debt

Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b
2.2K
B2B Payments

French FinTech Closes $4M For New Neobank

2.1K
Intelligence of Things

Cisco On The Future Of Safe And Smart Cities

coronavirus-japan-china-economy coronavirus-japan-china-economy
2.1K
International

Japanese Sales Tax Triggers 6 Pct Economic Contraction

Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending
2.0K
Economy

Gov’t: US Manufacturing Spend Dips As US Consumer Spending Rises

Visa Visa
2.0K
VISA

Visa, Accor Team To Push Loyalty Past Points To Preference

Masterclass Masterclass
1.9K
Credit Unions

The $500B Consumer Lifestyle Opportunity Credit Unions Are Missing

digital banking digital banking
1.9K
Digital Banking

Creating LATAM’s Commerce ‘Digital Value Chain’

1.9K
Retail

Tracksmith: Taking DTC Running From Heartbreak Hill To The Global Market