Esticom, a cloud-based estimating software that aims to aid contractors, is partnering with Foundation Software to help construction company management by streamlining the exchange of job costing data between estimating, accounting and project management, according to a press release.

Foundation Software’s features to help manage construction projects will now be integrated with Esticom’s cloud-based digitization.

Esticom aims to boost the preconstruction and bidding processes, and then during the estimating and construction processes, eliminate duplicate data entry when data is transferred between two separate systems.

The process will be “easy and seamless,” according to the release, and the integration of data is done in one move with direct import into the Foundation platform.

“The MEP and low voltage space is definitely a specialty for us, so I have no doubt that this integration and relationship will provide an enormous benefit to our customers,” said Steve Antill, vice president of Business Development with Foundation.

Chris Lee, Esticom head estimator, said remote work is becoming more important, and thus cloud-based, streamlined solutions to get jobs done would be beneficial overall.

“With remote work becoming increasingly important, it’s even more crucial than before to offer software solutions for construction industry professionals that talk to one another,” he said, according to the release. “Our integration with Foundation Software will ensure estimators are always in sync with accounting and project management teams, ensuring accuracy in job costing and streamlining the entire construction process.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to rethink large parts of their operations to accommodate to working from home to avoid infection. That has only accelerated the shift toward digital operations.

Moving to cloud-based services has the effect of removing steps from B2B processes and upping accuracy, thus fixing problems like the aforementioned duplicate data entry that slowed things down for construction entities for years.