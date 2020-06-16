To provide pandemic-related security functions and rescue services for corporate travelers, Expensify unveiled its Concierge Travel virtual travel assistant, according to a press release.

Expensify cardholders have the ability to reserve airline travel, lodging and rental cars by chatting with a concierge on the expense management company’s platform, while all reservations come with Global Rescue services and alerts in addition to safety kits, the release states.

Users who make reservations using Concierge Travel get access to a complete assortment of Global Rescue services, like security and medical advice, emergency transportation to a medical facility of a traveler’s choosing and field rescue. Those who are visiting other countries can get a destination report that has information about the location, security and wellness assessments, and requirements for going into and leaving the nation they are visiting.

Additionally, administrators can find travel summary reports to let them know the timing and location of staffer trips.

Expensify Founder and CEO David Barrett said in the release, “While most of us are avoiding travel right now, there are still essential workers whose trips can’t be canceled or postponed. We want to help them travel in the safest possible way. With Concierge Travel, your free Global Rescue membership provides world-class safety and medical services.”

Barrett noted that Concierge Travel learns a user’s preferences for airline and seat, while it also makes another reservation for missed or called off flights. Additionally, travel managers can set star ratings for lodging facilities and fare classes for air travel, among other parameters. Concierge will then make a reservation that follows the policy of the firm.

In October, Expensify debuted the Expensify Card, which is integrated with its technology. Companies can provide the cards to their staffers, who can make purchases on behalf of the firms. Every transaction on the card is brought into the Expensify technology to automate the creation of receipts, expenditure reports and expense breakdown.

The card also allows for settlement of staffer spend each day in addition to personalized cardholder spending restrictions.