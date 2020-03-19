B2B Payments

Gravity Software Adds Multi-Currency Accounting Tool

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Gravity's new program will expand multi-currency benefits

Cloud-based company Gravity Software has launched a new program to ensure businesses have the right tools to deal with multi-currency needs, according to a press release.

The release of Version 5.1 of the Gravity application has added multi-currency management, enhanced multi-entity reporting and other features.

With the new multi-currency features, users can set up multi-currency at three different levels,. They can enact a single currency for consolidations, set up a base currency for each company, and do business with different currencies.

A business could use the feature to receive a vendor invoice in a different currency from its own, for example. Gravity, the release states, automatically handles the conversion.

Gravity focuses largely on that kind of integration, combining different entities on a singular database or platform. The program is on the Microsoft Power Platform, or Dynamics 365. Users are allowed to customize the app if they wish, adding modules that conform to individual needs.

The software, according to the release, aims at doing away with redundant tasks by combining everything on the same platform. By doing so, users are able to make business decisions that better benefit them. The software can also help businesses that are experiencing growth pains and are in need of more complex software.

Gravity President and CEO John Silvani said the new software would be a boon for people looking for upgrades on other software like QuickBooks or Xero. He said around 80 percent of Gravity’s customers fit the mold of people looking for an upgrade on other software. He promised better efficiencies for those looking for certain multi-currency needs.

Multi-currency cards, which are able to travel and work with currencies around the globe, have become popular as of late. Visa collaborated with Revolut on one, and with Airwallex on another.

“Today, cross-border B2B payments remain a cumbersome and costly affair, which can impact small businesses and corporates who are time-starved and need to keep a close eye on their cashflow,” said Chris Clark, regional president, Asia Pacific, Visa at the time of the Airwallex partnership.

——————————–

PYMNTS VIRTUAL LIVE PANEL: THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET) 

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from top financial institutions on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) for a lively discussion about new directions in banking for the digital-first era. Webster and her executive guests will offer expert insights into topics from the fascinating new PYMNTS report, “What Is a Bank: What U.S. Consumers Think About the Key Issues Driving the Connected Economy.”

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
8.0K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
6.1K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
4.9K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

Amazon Amazon
4.8K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
4.6K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
4.6K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Casino Casino
4.4K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
4.3K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
4.2K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

china-coronavirus-economy-recovery china-coronavirus-economy-recovery
4.0K
International

Planning For Recovery: Lessons Learned From China

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
3.8K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?

Innovating Payments The Open Source Way Innovating Payments The Open Source Way
3.5K
Payments Innovation

Red Hat: Innovating Payments The Open Source Way

Airlines Airlines
3.4K
Coronavirus

US Airlines Ask For Up To $50B In Financial Assistance

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies
3.3K
Retail

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies

Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI
3.2K
Artificial Intelligence

Baidu: AI Exceeds Human Natural Language Comprehension And Open Source Could Make It Even Better