GuardKnox Launches Vehicle Supply Chain Category

To bring about the next generation of service-oriented and software-defined automobiles, computing solutions provider GuardKnox has rolled out a new category on the worldwide vehicle supply chain called the Cybertech Tier. The move comes as the firm says non-traditional tech firms are changing the definition of the traditional supply chain to bolster vehicle innovation, according to an announcement.

GuardKnox Co-founder and CEO Moshe Shlisel said in the announcement, “The era of the software-defined vehicle has arrived, and OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are looking to non-traditional technology companies to introduce innovative solutions. The Cybertech Tier lays the groundwork for the automotive industry to quickly adapt to the new paradigm and to design and build the next generation of vehicles.”

Cybertech Tier suppliers offer platforms that “deliver application-oriented platforms that support the integration of new apps and services, high-speed connectivity and customizable in-vehicle experiences,” per the announcement. This enables new and innovative firms to join the traditional vehicle ecosystem, where they can supplement, support and create new revenue streams for OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and aftermarket suppliers.

GuardKnox says that its patented offerings apply to any mobility platform, and are especially suited to handle the shifting needs of the automotive vertical while providing a steady, safe driving experience. The company also allows for quick over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, which enables the tailoring and upgrade of software and hardware components.

In 2019, GuardKnox announced that it had notched $21 million in a Series A funding round. Fraser McCombs Capital led the round with participation from international investors that include NextLeap Ventures, SAIC Capital (Shanghai Automotive) and Glory Ventures. At the time, it was noted that the funding would be used to grow the company’s R&D team and to support international growth.

GuardKnox, which was launched in 2016, adapted processes used to keep fighter jets safe from cyberattacks and applied them to vehicle security.