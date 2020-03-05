B2B Payments

Invoiced Integrates AR With CollBox Collections Services

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Invoiced Integrates AR With CollBox Collections Services

To power accounts receivable (AR) collections, Invoiced and bookkeeping-integrated application CollBox are teaming up. A new technology integration will make it easy for businesses to send vetted collection agencies overdue invoices and further decrease bad debt, according to an announcement.

Invoiced Co-founder and CEO Jared King said in the announcement, “While Invoiced helps customers get paid faster and spend less time on collections, our new CollBox integration now enables mutual clients to more easily recover that ‘last mile’ of otherwise uncollectible debt with just a few clicks. As a result, businesses can now minimize bad debt without having to wrangle invoices and agencies on their own.”

Clients of Invoiced only have to make an account with CollBox and can then link it with Invoiced. Users can choose overdue invoices in Invoiced and get collection offers to consider once they are connected. Then, they can look at the best offers from the vetted network of collection agencies from CollBox and send accounts in for collection in a matter of clicks.

CollBox Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Cameron Desautels said in the announcement, “Invoiced has already earned an industry-leading reputation for accounts receivable automation at scale and reducing bad debt for its customers.”

Desautels continued, “But there will always be some number of invoices that need more specialized, late-cycle collection activities – and that’s why we’re so excited to integrate directly with the leading accounts receivable automation platform.”

In December, news surfaced that Invoiced was integrating payment processing functionality through the help of a collaboration with Chase and WePay. At the time, Invoiced announced the launch of Invoiced Payments, which enable companies that invoice their customers on the platform to more seamlessly settle those bills through a customer payment portal.

Invoiced highlighted customer onboarding, PCI compliance, integration and fee transparency as important benefits for users and their own business clients. King said at the time, “At Invoiced, our entire purpose is to make billing and collections efficient, effective and easy.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart app Walmart app
4.6K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

Amazon fulfillment center Amazon fulfillment center
3.4K
Amazon

Amazon Speeds Up Deliveries In Four Cities

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.9K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam 'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam
2.9K
Security & Fraud

‘Shark Tank’ Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Phishing Scam

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express
2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express

Robinhood stock trading app Robinhood stock trading app
2.6K
Markets

Trading App Robinhood Sees Large Outage

digital banking digital banking
2.5K
Innovation

Clinc Teams With Visa To Bring Digital Banking Tech To FIs

DHL: Strengthening Fulfillment’s Weakest Link DHL: Strengthening Fulfillment’s Weakest Link
2.4K
Delivery

DHL: What Happens When Robots Run The Warehouse

Splitit Teams With Visa For Installment Payments Splitit Teams With Visa For Installment Payments
2.3K
Buy Now Pay Later

Splitit Teams With Visa For BNPL Payments

Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank
2.3K
B2B Payments

Ripple Powers X-Border Corporate Payments For UAE Bank

2.3K
Innovation

Mastercard On Accelerating Growth Between FinTechs And FIs To Foster Ecosystem Collaboration

SaaS management firm Zylo will team up with lifecycle management firm vCom. SaaS management firm Zylo will team up with lifecycle management firm vCom.
2.3K
B2B Payments

Zylo, vCom Team Up For Enterprise Software Spend Management

eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division
2.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

EBay Wants To Sell Off S Korean Unit

NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy
2.2K
Regulation

NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy Regulations

NYC is suing Guesty Inc over short term rental policies. NYC is suing Guesty Inc over short term rental policies.
2.2K
Legal

NYC Sues Airbnb Listing Co In Bid To Stop Short-Term Rentals