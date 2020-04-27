B2B Payments

JPMorgan And Taulia Team On Trade Finance To Help Firms With Liquidity

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
JPMorgan, Taulia, partnership, supply chains, b2b, liquidity, capital, coronavirus

Silicon Valley working capital FinTech Taulia is partnering with J.P. Morgan to develop a new trade finance solution that will give businesses liquidity to strengthen their supply chain.

“We’re always looking for impactful ways to enhance the client experience within wholesale payments,” Takis Georgakopoulos, global head of wholesale payments with J.P. Morgan, said in a statement on Monday (April 27). 

The alliance with Taulia gives the bank a greater ability to help clients long term by “allowing them to inject and redeploy liquidity to their suppliers,” he said. This helps guarantee continued operations “during this challenging time.”

J.P. Morgan’s clients will gain the ability to onboard suppliers of all sizes anywhere in the world and unlock working capital caught in their supply chains. Businesses will also have the flexibility to go back and forth between bank-funded and self-funded early payments, giving them additional control over their money. 

“We’re eager for clients to begin using the combined offering, as it brings together our depth of resources, expertise, strategic vision and vast client relationships, accelerating growth and innovation within the trade finance industry,” said Stuart Roberts, global head of trade, J.P. Morgan.

The strategic alliance between the two firms has been developing for months and comes at a time when supply chains worldwide have been crippled by the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg report.

Over the course of a year, companies can have $20 trillion tied up in supply chains, Cedric Bru, Taulia chief executive officer, told Bloomberg. 

“Being able to leverage the strength of a large, investment-grade buyer for a small supplier went from an attractive financing option to a lifeline,” said James Fraser, JPMorgan’s global head of structured solutions within global trade.

Earlier this month Taulia rolled out its Rapid Start Invoicing offering. The technology can be implemented within seven days and gives businesses the ability to offer suppliers a way to electronically submit invoices.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Facebook Facebook
8.5K
Facebook

Facebook Unveils Zoom Rival Called ‘Messenger Rooms’

DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin
6.3K
IPO

DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail
4.5K
Coronavirus

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail (For Some)

Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India
4.5K
eCommerce

Reliance Tests eCommerce Portal In India

Auto Insurers Auto Insurers
3.8K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Auto Insurers Give Back Premiums; UNH Refunds $27M+ To Students

Apple building Apple building
3.8K
Apple

Apple Stalls Production Ramp-Up For New iPhones

Monzo Monzo
3.4K
Banking

Monzo Ahead Of Revolut For US Banking License

The Weekender The Weekender
3.0K
News

ID Verification, Insurance AI, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News

Fed Ends Savings Withdrawal, Transfer Limits Fed Ends Savings Withdrawal, Transfer Limits
2.9K
Bank Regulation

Fed Ends Limits On Savings Withdrawals, Transfers

hospital coronavirus hospital coronavirus
2.8K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 And The Great Hospital Cash Crunch

Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard
2.8K
B2B Payments

Digits Lands GV Backing For Expense Management Tech

Verizon Withdraws Revenue Outlook Verizon Withdraws Revenue Outlook
2.5K
Retail

Verizon Withdraws Revenue Outlook Amid Loss Of Sales, Subscribers

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens
2.5K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens

2.3K
Innovation

How FIs And FinTechs Are Expanding The Credit Card Paradigm

Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’ Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’
2.2K
Loans

The Balancing Act Between PPP’s Letter And Spirit Of The ‘Law’