Mastercard’s Sherri Haymond on Letting AI Shop While Consumers Stay in Charge
Watch more: The Agentic Experience With Mastercard’s Sherri Haymond
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Sherri Haymond is executive vice president and global head of digital commercialization at Mastercard.