B2B Payments

New Marg ERP Feature To Aid Social Distancing In Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

A new digital, contactless feature for India-based software developer Marg ERP will hopefully help users maintain social distancing when working with retailers and other people dealing in day-to-day transactions, a press release says.

According to CEO Thakur Anup Singh, the process will revolve around QR codes. The feature is entitled “My Shop QRID” and will encourage customers to scan a QR code while standing six feet away from others as is mandated for social distancing guidelines.

After that, the customer receives a token number, which the shopkeeper will enter in order to generate a bill.

Singh said the idea was to help business move on even though the coronavirus pandemic has still continued to fundamentally change the way business is conducted and daily life is lived.

“The real challenge is with wholesale markets or crowded kirana & pharmacy shops; when a customer enters into a shop to buy something, he enquires about several things, i.e. price, deals, scheme, discounts etc,” he said, according to the release. “At billing time also, he needs to mingle with strangers in a que without knowing their CORONA status. Not only buyer, but seller also has some genuine problems like he can’t handle all queries at one go. This increases the chances to lose customers.”

The press release says some other benefits include allowing for fewer people standing in close proximity while waiting for orders, drastically reducing close interactions altogether, decreasing waiting time, and streamlining the entire process from ordering to billing.

To use the technology, the distributor or retailer can print the QR code and paste it outside the shop or on the counter. Then they can customize the code to modify what is showed on a customer’s phone, including special deals and other such things.

Last December, Marg ERP was said to be working on a new B2B ePayments platform, which Singh touted as a way to cut down on time and reduce manual situations where staff was sent to collect payment.

——————————

PYMNTS STUDY: THE CROSS-BORDER MERCHANT FRICTION INDEX – JUNE 2020

The PYMNTS Cross-Border Merchant Friction Index analyzes the key friction points experienced by consumers browsing, shopping and paying for purchases on international eCommerce sites. PYMNTS examined the checkout processes of 266 B2B and B2C eCommerce sites across 12 industries and operating from locations across Europe and the United States to provide a comprehensive overview of their checkout offerings.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Gympass Aims To Buff Up Housebound Consumers
4.8K
Retail

Gympass Embraces Digital 3.0 In Its Aim To Buff Up Housebound Consumers

careem-visa-partnership
3.5K
VISA

Visa, Careem Team To Support Digital Payments Growth In Middle East, N. Africa

How COVID-19 Created A New Digital Customer In Just Three Months
2.9K
Coronavirus

New Report: How A Global Pandemic Created A Digital-First Customer In 12 Weeks

2.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Hdac, CertiK Partner For Blockchain-Powered IoT; Tezos Expected To Settle Securities Lawsuit With $25M Settlement

2.8K
Payment Methods

Chime Launches Credit Card That Taps Into Bank Account Funds

Navigating Pay Card Compliance Challenges
2.5K
Digital Payments

ADP: Pandemic Prompts Firms To Replace Checks With Pay Cards

woman in face mask
2.5K
Coronavirus

Goldman Sachs: Face Mask Mandate Would Cut Infections, Help Economy 

2.5K
Apple

New York Times Ends Apple News Partnership

Wirecard, Enron And The Warning Signs
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard, Enron And Warning Signs Across Two Decades

Embracing The Cloud In Business Continuity
2.4K
Digital Banking

FIs: Embracing The Cloud Involves More Than Business Continuity ‘Lip Service’

2.4K
Bank Regulation

A Merchant’s How-To For Managing The Contactless Payments Surge And SCA Requirements

Wirecard
2.3K
Security & Fraud

UK Financial Watchdog Says Wirecard Cooperative But Assets To Stay Frozen 

online banking security
2.2K
Fraud Prevention

Open Banking Takes On Financial Crime Big Time

Managing Drug Discounting’s $8B Problem Via APIs
2.0K
API

APIs And Fixing Drug Discounting’s $8 Billion-A-Year Problem

How Zogo Aims To Make Financial Literacy Fun
2.0K
Financial Inclusion

Zogo: How A 21-Year-Old Duke University Grad Is Reinventing Financial Literacy