Palette Software has connected its accounts payable (AP) automation cloud technology with Aptean ERP, according to a Monday (Nov. 2) announcement.

Enterprise business software firm Aptean offers targeted enterprise resource planning (ERP), compliance and supply chain management solutions to firms throughout the globe, according to the announcement.

The connection will let firms that have invested in Aptean digitize their AP processes with Palette's offering.

"The Aptean integration gives companies using Aptean the opportunity to have a ‘touchless' accounts payable process as Palette not only gives organizations an optimized approval workflow, but takes the drudgery and inefficiency out of [purchase order] PO matching," Palette Software Director of Business Process Consulting Roxanne Imrick said in the announcement.

To automate AP workflows, Palette's AP Automation for Aptean harnesses robotic process automation (RPA).

The intuitive dashboard of Palette offers a full summary of vendor invoices as well as their status in the approval workflow in addition to outstanding payables. Its PO matching technology also matches bills to goods receipts and POs without intervention.

A number of firms in North America are still entering supplier bill information by hand, but the Palette's AP automation infrastructure offers capture technology to cut down on manual mistakes, digitize the invoice information input procedure and decrease fraud, according to the announcement.

In separate news, Palette Software introduced AP automation technology that is meant for companies in the engineering and construction spaces, per news in August.

Palette lets these companies take in bill data from vendors quickly, process invoices with an automated flow for approvals and offers a trail that auditors can look at.

“Palette helps engineering and construction companies process supplier invoices quickly and efficiently ... automating and streamlining the AP process with technology that is easy to use [and] reduces the stress of trying to input and approve large volumes of supplier invoices every month,” Palette North America’s Michael Cichy said in a past announcement.