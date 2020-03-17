B2B Payments

Payhawk Raises $3.35M For Virtual Corporate Cards

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Payhawk ended a funding round with 3 million Euros toward expanding in Germany

Payhawk, which makes next-generation paperless company cards, closed a 3-million-euro ($3.35 million) seed funding round primarily aided by Earlybird’s Digital East Fund, according to reports.

The money will go toward establishing a more robust presence in Germany after Payhawk recently opened an office in Berlin.

Other contributors included Berlin’s TinyVC, former European Visa Chief Commercial Officer Mark Antipof, and Sage Chief Strategy Officer Keith Robinson.

Payhawk’s platform lets business owners handle everything involved in payments. The system has machinations for putting funds into employee credit cards, dealing with invoice payment or collection, and working out transactions via the company software and generating the corresponding reports.

Payhawk aims to eliminate the divide between corporate cards and expense management, working on top of existing banks.

CEO and Founder Hristo Borisov cited his personal experience seeing too many systems in the past that required users to jump over hurdles and cut through red tape to achieve goals, with employees forced to spend their own money, manually track things that can be electronically traced now, and wait long lengths of time to be reimbursed.

Because of that, Borisov said he wanted to capitalize on paperless, digital trends.

Payhawk serves customers in 14 countries and has offices in Sofia and London. The third office was just recently opened in Berlin. Payhawk decided to relocate to Germany recently to take advantage of that country’s connections to the European Union Payment Services Directive, or PSD2, which will open the gates for more potential customers. The country’s laws allow paper receipts to be stored in digital archives in ways that work with tax laws.

Hendrik Drozdoff, senior finance manager at Finland’s influencer program Matchmade, said the ability to use multiple cards and wallets without having to top-up cards one-by-one was a huge draw in supporting Payhawk.

Paperless payments are increasing in scale every year. In Paris, riders have the option of buying reusable, contactless cards to access the metro. And in Russia, nearly half of expenses from this year’s first quarter were cashless.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
5.7K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
4.0K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

Coronavirus Quarantine Consumer Purchases Coronavirus Quarantine Consumer Purchases
3.7K
Coronavirus

Kombucha, Bingeing, Legos And Wine: How We’ll Keep Busy In Quarantine

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
3.3K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
2.6K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
2.3K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
2.3K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
2.2K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

eCommerce Fraud Presents A $12 Billion Problem eCommerce Fraud Presents A $12 Billion Problem
2.2K
Retail

eCommerce Fraud Presents A $12 Billion Problem

italy, crowdfunding, Factoring, CashInvoice italy, crowdfunding, Factoring, CashInvoice
2.1K
B2B Payments

Italy Factoring Firm CashInvoice Turns To Crowdfunding

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
2.1K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus
2.1K
Economy

Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
2.1K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin
2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Rhode Island’s Blockchain Act Aims For Crypto Rules Too; Rapper Akon Details Crypto Plans

Retail in the U.S. is seeing shifts amid the coronavirus Retail in the U.S. is seeing shifts amid the coronavirus
1.9K
Coronavirus

US Retailers, Grocers Reduce Hours As SMBs Fight To Survive Quarantine