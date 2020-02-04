B2B Payments

Payrailz Brings Banking As A Service To Credit Unions

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
credit union

FinTech startups Constellation Digital Partners and Payrailz are teaming up to create a joint solution to help credit unions offer an enhanced online banking experience, the firms announced on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

Constellation offers a platform that assists credit unions and FinTech developers to work together. Payrailz, a digital payments firm, offers secure payments. With this partnership, the two firms will create tools and services to help credit unions provide the digital banking experience and solutions for members. Credit unions have had to compete with traditional financial institutions that had an easier time tapping evolving technologies, the companies noted. 

The partnership is also a waypost for Constellation as its first enterprise-level deal, which enables developers to offer expansive platform-oriented solutions for credit unions.

“Credit unions collaborate all the time and they expect vendors to collaborate as well. This partnership is a great example of that,” said Fran Duggan, chief executive officer and founder of Payrailz. “Similar to Constellation, our mission at Payrailz is to help credit unions leapfrog current offerings and add value to the overall experience for their members. Payrailz is engineering solutions to address the needs of an emerging ‘do it for me’ culture by reimaging the payments experience. Partnering with Constellation further delivers on this promise.”

The Constellation Digital Platform is the first open development solution to offer integrated financial services to credit unions, according to the release. Constellation has the means for securing services with access to the core and delivering solutions. 

The platform allows anyone to create services, which means credit unions can move beyond one firm. It also lets credit unions devise their own solutions or buy services from anyone in the Constellation ecosystem. 

“Credit unions come to Constellation and Payrailz because they want to keep members happy. Happy members leads to higher retention rates,” said Constellation CEO and Founder Kris Kovacs. “Constellation provides a new way for credit unions to deliver on [their] long-standing mission of making members’ lives easier. Our partnership with Payrailz is a good use case for that.”

Payrailz said it thinks the industry is primed for a “do it for me” solution for payments and has created a dynamic mechanism powered by predictive smart technology that makes payments an afterthought for members.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting
4.4K
B2B Payments

Accounting Firms MYOB, Xero Eye Invoice Finance Solutions

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers
4.3K
Retail

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers

bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency
3.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Hack Victims To Receive $13.8M; Bermuda Gov’t Boosts Blockchain Adoption

India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify
3.4K
International

India’s Gaana Streaming Service Far Surpasses Apple, Spotify

fintech innovation banking as a service fintech innovation banking as a service
3.1K
Innovation

Banking-As-A-Service’s Secret Sauce

Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy
2.8K
Mastercard

Mastercard CEO Pushes Back Against National Payments Systems

smart city cybercriminals hackers fraud smart city cybercriminals hackers fraud
2.8K
Innovation

Cybercrime’s New Stomping Grounds: Smart Cities

Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton
2.2K
Personnel

Trulioo Taps Amex Exec, ID Vet As Board Member

ghost, remote, virtual, kitchen, meal, delivery, restaurants, quick-service restaurants ghost, remote, virtual, kitchen, meal, delivery, restaurants, quick-service restaurants
2.2K
Delivery

‘Ghost Kitchens’ Set Up Shop In Malls

coronavirus, epidemic coronavirus, epidemic
2.1K
International

Uber Bans 240 Mexican Passengers As Coronavirus Precaution

SMBX, Degrees Plato, Partnership, bond offering, taproom, kitchen, investment, alternative financing, SMBX, Degrees Plato, Partnership, bond offering, taproom, kitchen, investment, alternative financing,
2.1K
B2B Payments

SMBX, Degrees Plato Partner For Bond Offering

Remitly, remittance, payments, immigrants, passport, visa, debit, visa direct, news Remitly, remittance, payments, immigrants, passport, visa, debit, visa direct, news
2.1K
Banking

Remitly Taps Immigrant Market With New Passbook Banking Service

2.0K
Checkout Conversion

NEW REPORT: Merchants Up Their Digital Checkout Game In The Age Of Amazon

bank ATM bank ATM
2.0K
Digital Banking

ATMs Are Ahead Of Their Time — Again

Why Choice Is Future Of Streaming Subscriptions Why Choice Is Future Of Streaming Subscriptions
1.9K
Subscriptions

Hulu: Why Championing Choice Is The Future Of Streaming Subscriptions