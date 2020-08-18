B2B Payments

Procurement Analytics Firm Sievo Joins Basware’s Partner Ecosystem

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Procurement Analytics Firm Sievo Joins Basware’s Partner Ecosystem

Procurement analytics company Sievo has joined eInvoicing and procure-to-pay provider Basware’s partner ecosystem, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 18) announcement.

Sievo, which was founded in 2004 in Finland, allows companies to examine their spending, manage their contracts and create outlooks for their expenditures, among other functions.

“We share the same vision with Basware that best-of-breed specialists are needed to get the best functionalities within each source-to-pay domain,” Sievo CEO Sammeli Sammalkorpi said in the announcement. “Sievo can seamlessly integrate Basware data into its analytics platform to provide AI-powered insights to end users.”

In 2019, Basware rolled out its application partner initiative. It said that application collaborations let clients gain complete spend visibility by using the company as their main spend management provider, with its solutions supplemented by connected partner offerings.

“By bringing on application partners that are best-of-breed, Basware can offer customers exactly what they need in a holistic ecosystem that offers the best of the best,” Sami Peltonen, VP P2P Solutions for Basware, said in the announcement.

Basware said that its clients usually collect all of their invoices through its accounts payable (AP) automation technology. In that case, all of the client’s procurement spend is also ingested and handled through Basware.

In April, Basware announced an upgrade of its AP automation technology to enable more features for invoicing.

At the time, the company said that AP Pro has a novel design for users and additional advanced options, incorporating updates based on feedback for past iterations.

The new technology aimed to speed up payment of invoices with a new dashboard that would serve as a “one-stop shop” for key AP work, per news at the time.

In January, Basware said it had rolled out a “distinct business unit” called InvoiceReady, which would encompass its current SMB AP and procure-to-pay product collection.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: D2C AND THE NEW BRAND LOYALTY OPPORTUNITY 

The August 2020 – DTC And The New Brand Loyalty Opportunity Study examines shifts in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) market since the onset of the pandemic and the digital channels used to purchase them. The study is based on a balanced survey of 2,188 U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Berkshire Dumps US Bank Stocks, Adds Mining Co
8.2K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Dumps US Bank Stocks For Gold

Trump Says Task Force Will Pivot To Reopening Country
7.1K
Business

More Chinese Companies Could Be Banned By Trump

3.7K
B2B Payments

Axle Lands $27.7M For Freight Financing, B2B Payments

2.7K
Facebook

Facebook’s Instagram And Messenger Users Can Now Message Each Other

2.7K
B2B Payments

Plastiq Joins Visa Hub To Help SMBs Access Payment Options

Takeaway.com's Just Eat Buyout Faces Setback
2.7K
Gig Economy

Just Eat Takeaway To End Its Gig Worker Model

Pakistan Sees Uptick In Remittances For July
2.4K
International

Pakistan Cites New Transfer Rules In Remittances Boost

2.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Oracle Reportedly Aims To Outbid Microsoft For TikTok

2.1K
Mobile Order Ahead

How QSRs Are Fighting Digital Food Fraud

2.0K
Coronavirus

Pandemic Boosts Internet Usage 25 Pct

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs
2.0K
SMBs

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs

small business pandemic
1.9K
Retail

Main Street’s SMBs’ Most Interesting Pandemic Pivots

1.9K
CFPB

California Proposes Financial Watchdog Agency

1.8K
Amazon

Germany Launches Investigation Into Amazon

1.7K
Bank Regulation

Report: Some UK Merchants Remain Reluctant To Embrace SCA