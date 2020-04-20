B2B Payments

Basware Bolsters Invoice Processing With Machine Learning

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
eInvoicing

Finnish software firm Basware has announced an upgrade of its accounts payable (AP) automation solution to allow increased functionality for invoicing.

Basware said its new AP Pro has a new user interface and more advanced options, according to an April 20 press release, which said the updates were made based on feedback to the previous versions.

The new tech will accelerate invoice payment and incorporate a new dashboard that will be a “one stop shop” for important accounts payable tasks, letting users track invoices and keep up with workloads. It will also allow for better organization that can help tasks get done quicker.

Using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), the updated AP Pro will also heighten the ability to process bottlenecks and late payments, “enabling clients to accelerate payments to certain key suppliers during these challenging times,” the company said.

“AP Pro delivers a completely new user interface allowing easy tracking of invoices in all stages of processing,” said Basware Director of AP Automation Products Olav Maas. “Submitting, processing, and paying invoices electronically is easier and faster with AP Pro. It means less paper, decreased handling of physical documents, and fewer manual interventions.”

“Basware AP Pro is very user-friendly; users can modify the layout according to the task at hand, making it very efficient,” said Maija Westerlund of DB Schenker Oy, one of the AP Pro pilot customers. “It is highly recommended for companies that manage large invoice volumes.”

Earlier this year, Basware announced updates to its Basware Purchase software in order to allow clients more spend visibility and better user adoption.

The company said the improved version implements two unique layers of user authorization — simplified and restricted — specifically made for end users who are not procurement experts. Each user level offers a customized experience that is instinctive and straightforward.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

Gig workers were already on track to become roughly half of the U.S. workforce in 2019. Now, gig work is taking on critical new importance as the U.S. economy and millions of unemployed Americans navigate the effects of COVID-19. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and her guests, Payoneer CEO Scott Galit, Wonolo VP of Supply Monica Plaza, and Roadie Founder & CEO Marc Gorlin, for a virtual live panel discussion about the expanding gig economy, how it will play out across industries in 2020, and the systems and services needed to support a surge in remote workers.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
6.6K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
5.2K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

4.0K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
3.4K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B
3.2K
B2B Payments

Lawmakers Call For Marijuana SMB Inclusion In Next Stimulus Package

Love In The Time Of COVID-19 Love In The Time Of COVID-19
3.1K
Coronavirus

Love In The Time Of COVID-19

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
2.7K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES
2.6K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Deal On New PPP Funding Near

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
2.6K
eCommerce

Vroom CEO: Giving The Auto Industry A Long Overdue Digital Tune-Up

bitcoin bitcoin
2.5K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
2.5K
Loans

Shake Shack Decides To Give Back $10M PPP Loan

Bangladesh, garment workers, coronavirus, factory, clothing, brands, western, Bangladesh, garment workers, coronavirus, factory, clothing, brands, western,
2.4K
B2B Payments

Clothing Brands Want Steep Vendor Discounts To Keep Orders

Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus
2.4K
Delivery

Uber Expands Delivery Options

Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds
2.2K
Loans

Chamber CEO Donohue Urges Congress To Pass More Stimulus Measures On Monday

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains, Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains,
2.1K
Loans

Big Restaurant Chains Feast On Millions From PPP Program